VIP AUDIO 12/30 – AEW Worlds End PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Samoa Joe wins AEW World Title, Cole revealed as Devil, Kingston wins Continental tourney, Jericho controversy, more (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Worlds End PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They review the show starting with the main event with Samoa Joe winning the AEW World Title from MJF and then the post-match angle with Adam Cole revealing himself as the Devil. They then march through the show chronologically and spend quite a bit of time analyzing how AEW has so far and ought to going forward handle the surfacing allegations of misconduct against Chris Jericho that led to fans booing him and holding up signs referencing the situation.

