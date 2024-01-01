News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/1 – Greg Parks Outloud! Evaluating AEW's Continental Classic tournament and possible tweaks for the second edition (24 min.)

January 1, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This episode features his evaluation of AEW’s just-completed Continental Classic tournament including thoughts on any format tweaks for the second edition later this year.

