VIP AUDIO 1/1 – Greg Parks Outloud! Evaluating AEW’s Continental Classic tournament and possible tweaks for the second edition (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This episode features his evaluation of AEW’s just-completed Continental Classic tournament including thoughts on any format tweaks for the second edition later this year.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO