WWE RAW RESULTS (1/1): Keller’s report on “Day 1” episode including Rollins defending World Title against McIntyre, Becky vs. Nia Jax, Ripley vs. Nile for Women’s Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

“DAY 1”

JANUARY 1, 2024

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. AT PENCHANGA ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Raw, Wade Keller will be joined by co-host Darrin Lilly to break down the show.

NOTE: Our switchboard and live stream remains inoperative at the moment.

EMAIL YOUR THOUGHTS & QUESTIONS: To be part of tonight’s post-show podcast recording, please send your emails with comments and questions to wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to subscribe and then download the post-show about two hours after Dynamite ends or come back to this page for the direct link to the post-show steram a few hours after Raw.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, the Raw opening theme aired.

-Michael Cole and Wade Barrett stood center ring and introduced the show. The camera angle was new, pointed at the ring from the upper deck. (I would say these are likely changes meant to signal the end of the Kevin Dunn era and that some new production approaches that he would have vetoed will be implemented.) Cole and Barrett hyped Raw, including noting that Triple H posted on social media earlier that a former WWE Champion is returning to Raw tonight. (Dolph Ziggler? Jinder Mahal? Curtis Axel?) Cole said that person would be revealed later.

-Becky Lynch’s ring entrance began.

-A video package aired previewing the opening match.

(1) NIA JAX vs. BECKY LYNCH

Jax made her ring entrance next. Cole said this is a must-win match for Jax. The bell rang 7 minutes into the show. A graphic on the screen hyped Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston vs. Imperium. Jax battered Becky early. Becky attempted a comeback at 2:00. Jax countered with a bearhug, but Becky avoided a legdrop and took over and scored a one count. Becky landed a top rope dropkick for a two count at 10:00. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Jax took over with power moves during the break. She set up a superplex, but Becky blocked it and landed a top rope flip for a two count. Jax went for a legdrop on the ring apron, but Becky moved. Becky slidekicked Jax to the floor. Jax rolled into the ring at the nine count to avoid being counted out. Becky landed a top rope dropkick for a two count. She then applied a Disarm Her mid-ring. Jax leveraged Becky’s shoulders down for a two count. Becky shifted into an armbar. Jax powerbombed out of it and scored another two count.

Becky set up a Manhandle Slam off the top rope, but Jax blocked it and landed a Samoan Drop off the top rope for a dramatic near fall. Becky shoved Jax off the top rope onto the ring apron. She battered Jax with a barrage of blows in the ropes. The ref pulled her away. Jax caught Becky mid-air with a punch to the chin. Cole said that’s the first that previously broke her nose. Jax dropped onto Becky with her Annihilator sit-splash for the clean three count. Cole called it a huge win, noting it might be her biggest win in years and framed it as “a major statement.”

WINNER: Jax in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wow. People who don’t like Jax being in WWE at all, much less getting any kind of a push, are going to be upset by that. I suspect Rhea Ripley is going to be the one who beats Jax, since I was told early on that Jax was going to get a big push as a set-up for someone to knock her down at a key moment to help elevate that person. That match was good, by the way. Every move counted for something and there was plenty of drama that the crowd reacted to the way wrestlers should want crowds reaction – popping for kickouts and reacting to the finish)

-A video package aired on the Shinsuke Nakamura-Cody Rhodes saga.

-They showed Cody Rhodes walking backstage. [c]

-Cody made his full ring entrance. He asked what San Diego wants to talk about and welcomed everyone to the first Raw of 2024. He said he’s starting the year stuck on Shinsuke Nakamura. He said this should be over. Fans started chanting “Cody! Cody!” Cody paused. Then he said he was giving Nakamura a chance to finish it tonight. Nakamura appeared on the big screen. They magically had captions ready to go as Nakamura responded to what Cody just said, along with a musical accompaniment. He said he didn’t realize how easy it’d be to get into his head. He said he’s going to be the author of his final chapter. He said he has whispered the split in his ear and pushed his character to the brink, page by page. He said he has blinded him so he cannot see the ending. He said his story does not end tonight, though. He said he wants to give Cody one more week to dream. Fans booed. Graphic-novel-style illustrations were included of Nakamura kicking Cody and then spraying red mist. Nakamura’s music played. Cody looked down and seemed affected by Nakamura’s words.

(Keller’s Analysis: Cody got his promo refined really well and continues to connect with the crowd well. I wish the Nakamura response came later in the show to avoid the implausibility of Nakamura having that video ready to play which obviously required preparation and production. Cody also could have issued the challenge a few days ago on social media and pointed that out in the promo, and they could have had the announcers say that Nakamura had prepared a response. That aside, Nakamura is really effective with the captions because he can concentrate on his inflections and body language.)

-Kofi Kingston made his ring entrance. Then Jey Uso made his entrance. [c]

-A graphic showed C.M. Punk and it said he returns next week. Cole talked about Punk being the first Raw entrant in the Royal Rumble.

(2) KOFI KINGSTON & JEY USO vs. LUDWIG KAISER & GIOVANI VINCI

Kaiser and Vinci made their entrance. The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. The announcers spoke about Gunther being absent because he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world. Cole said if Kofi is in the Rumble this year, he’ll move into second place with 16 appearances in Rumbles behind Kane’s 18 appearances. Kaiser and Vinci took early control and they cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Kofi made a comeback after the break with a headbutt and a dropkick. Vinci was down and appeared to be legit knocked out. His arms were in a rough spot. The ref clicked his remote mic box and called for help. Kaiser tagged in, as somehow Vinci made it to his corner, but it was off-camera. The ref called for the bell, though, and stopped the match. Kaiser rolled out of the ring. Vinci also rolled to the floor. The ref raised Jey’s hand. It was a bit awkward. Kofi confronted the ref somewhat aggressively in tone, wondering what happened. Cole said the health and welfare of wrestlers is their top priority. Vinci could be seen walking on his own in the background toward the entrance aisle. They replayed Kofi’s stiff dropkick and Vinci’s hard landing. Kofi rubbed his chin as if to indicate that he kicked him hard and people should be impressed.

WINNERS: Jey & Kofi in 4:00 via ref stoppage.

-They went to Cole and Barrett on camera who threw to a series of clips from the WWE Live Event Holiday Tour in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The narrator noted that Shotzi got married in Las Vegas and wrestled later that night. The narrator also noted that WWE set a record at MSG including C.M. Punk’s return to MSG for the first time in over a decade.

-The Miz made his ring entrance. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of San Diego.

-A video package aired on Ivy Nile, who is facing Rhea Ripley later. She said she loves when people doubt her because it makes it that much sweeter when she beats the odds.

-They showed the Alpha Academy and Creed Brothers giving her encouragement backstage.

[HOUR TWO]

-Miz TV: Miz wished everyone a Happy New Year. Miz said he has his ideas of who the former champion is going to be who shows up later. He said first, though, he wanted to introduce his guests, The Judgment Day. The Judgment Day music played, but then it shifted to R-Truth’s theme and R-Truth walked out. Truth asked, “What’s up?” Miz said Truth is “the most likable member” of The Judgment Day. He asked Truth where the rest of Judgment Day is. Truth said he thought they were behind him. Miz asked if he’s seeing invisible people again. Truth said, “All rise for The Judgment Day!” Fans stood. Miz said it works better than when Damian Priest does it.

Truth said he’s trying to make The Judgment Day likable to everyone. J.D. McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio walked out. McDonagh said this has to stop and no member of The Judgment Day would be caught dead on Miz TV. When Dominik began, fans drowned him out with boos. Miz talked about having a rough 2023 but his favorite memory was Dom’s dad Rey spanking him. Dom challenged them to a tag match. Miz asked the crowd if they wanted to see that match. Fans cheered. Truth asked Miz if he’s tagging with Dom. Miz said. Truth said there’s no way he’s teaming with J.D. Miz explained it to him. Truth said he got it, but he didn’t and he winked at Dom and said he’d team with Miz on behalf of The Judgment Day. Miz clotheslined a charging J.D. over the top rope. Truth put his arm around Dom. Dom jumped to the floor to be with J.D. as the cut to a break. Cole laughed and said Truth has no idea what planet he’s on. [c]

(3) MIZ & TRUTH vs. J.D. MCDONAGH & DOMINIK MYSTERIO

The match was joined in progress 12 minutes into the hour. Truth was standing in a neutral corner. Miz reached for a tag in his corner, but Truth wasn’t there. Barrett said Truth is clueless. Miz tagged in Truth which got a little pop from the crowd. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. Dom landed a 619 at 3:00. [c/db]

Truth went over to Judgment Day’s corner and J.D. tagged him in by accident. J.D. held Miz and ordered Truth to punch Miz. Truth looked at the crowd. Barrett said, “Checkmate!” Truth wound up. Miz ducked and so Truth, of course, hit J.D. Miz knocked Dom off the ring apron, then hit a Skull Crushing Finale on J.D. for the win. Barrett was beside himself with angst over how Truth could come out on top when he doesn’t know what’s going on.

WINNER: Truth & Miz in about 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Barrett’s frustrated enhanced the comedy here since he was so flustered and frustrated with Truth. Cole played straight man well, insisting Truth truly believes he’s in The Judgment Day.)

-A clip aired of Kayden Carter & Katana Chance winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles two weeks ago.

-Another video aired of Cahnce & Carter dancing with their newly won tag belts at a nightclub party scene. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were shown pushing past others in a VIP line to confront Carter and Chance. They said they’re bypassing Adam Pearce and going right to Nick Aldis to get a rematch. Chance and Carter said as fighting champions, they can have their rematch. Then they threw their drinks in their faces and danced some more.

-Ivy Nile made her entrance with the Creed Brothers. [c]

-A vignette aired on Ripley.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY vs. IVY NILE (w/The Creed Brothers) – WWE Women’s Title match

After formal ring introductions, the bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Ripley wore a cocky smile as they hooked up. She won the test of strength, shoving Nile hard to the mat. Ripley kicked Nile. Nile made a comeback, catching a charging Ripley with a boot. She followed with a top rope crossbody for a one count. Ripley eventually bailed out to the floor and yelled, “You’re kidding me!” They cut to a double-box break at 2:30. [c/db]

Ripley took over during the break. She dropkicked Nile to ringside. Barrett said Ripley took Nile lightly early, but that has changed. Nile back suplexed Ripley at ringside. Cole said Nile’s confidence is growing the longer she lasts.

At 11:00 Ripley took her time setting up a superplex off the top rope. Nile resisted and went for a sunset bomb, but Ripley blocked it. Nile tried again and hit it. Mile made the cover on Ripley who sold the landing with stiffened arms leading to a two count. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Cole said WWE fans are loving the match. Nile landed some kicks and then climbed to the top rope. She went for a crossbody, but Ripley headbutted her out of mid air. She followed with a knee and Rip Tide for the win.

WINNER: Ripley in 13:00 to retain the Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match that lost a bit of momentum late. Cole called it “a career-defining performance” for Nile, which was a bit of an overstatement. Maybe “eye-opening” in that she put up a good fight.)

-They showed Seth warming up backstage.

-Barrett said a former WWE Champion is returning to Raw and it’s up next. [c]

-Cole hyped Punk returning next week.

-Samantha Irvin introduced “the return of a former WWE Champion.” Jinder Mahal’s music played. The fans laughed at the reveal. Barrett said, “This is exactly who I was hoping for.” Cole said it wasn’t exactly what I was expecting and expressed similar sentiment as many fans likely had. Cole said the fans had a look of disbelief that this was the payoff to the hype. Barrett called it a lack of respect.

Jinder stood mid-ring and held up his arm. Fans began booing. Jinder said, “You have the audacity to be disappointed?” He said he is a past and future WWE Champion. He said thousands of Superstars have competed in that ring and there have been 50 WWE Champions “and my name is at the top of that list.” He said the only thing disappointing is what has become of the Untied States of America. “United? Look around,” he said. “This is unity? Do you feel united?” He said the people have never been so divided. He said the politics, news, and social media is full of disinformation. Fans chanted “USA! USA!” Jinder mocked them and told them to shut their mouths.

He said the country was once a super power and now it’s a joke. “I will unite you,” he said. “I am your unifyer.” He told them to shut their mouths and listen. He spoke in Punjambi. He said they are united over one thing, booing their own National Anthem in Punjabi. He said it’s a new low for them. He said fans boo him because he looks and speaks differently than them. He said he speaks with intelligence and class and truth. He spoke more in Punjami. The Rock’s music interrupted. The crowd exploded with cheers. (How many viewers, dense to the joke, turned off the TV in frustration in the preceding two minutes?)