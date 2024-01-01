News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/1 – WKH – Ask the Editor: What would you have included if 15 minutes were added to Von Erich movie? Why did Kevin Dunn leave WWE and what impact might it have? Will Tony Khan really go more sports-like in 2024? (30 min.)

January 1, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the “Ask the Editor” format including these topics:

  • What would you have included if 15-30 minutes were added to Von Erich movie?
  • Did “The Iron Claw” movie fail to portray just how big of a deal the Von Erichs were during their peak?
  • Will Tony Khan really go more sports-like in 2024?
  • Why did Kevin Dunn leave WWE and what impact might it have? Did Paul Levesque force him out? How tight was he with Vince McMahon?

