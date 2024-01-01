WWE Raw Results (1/1): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Rollins defending against McIntyre, Jey & Kofi vs. Vinci & Kaiser, Lynch vs. Jax, Ripley vs. Nile

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2024

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. AT PENCHANGA ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– Michael Cole and Wade Barrett stood in the middle of the ring to run down tonight’s match card.

– A video package was shown recapping the rivalry and history between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

(1) BECKY LYNCH vs. NIA JAX

Lynch evaded Jax’s right hand, but Jax blocked a diving crossbody. Lynch nailed Jax with an enzuigiri, only for Jax to lay her out with a bodyslam. Jax crushed Lynch with an elbow drop before receiving a series of forearm strikes. Lynch avoided a Bear Hug and a seated senton, setting Jax up for low facebuster. Jax blocked a Xploder, but Lynch still hit her with a flipping Stunner and a dropkick. Lynch knocked Jax down with a missile dropkick before receiving a Samoan Drop, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lynch crushed Jax with the Molly-Go-Round for a close two count. Jax missed a leg drop on the apron and accidentally punched the ring post. Jax knocked Lynch off her feet with a headbutt, only to miss a follow-up cannonball. Back in the ring, Lynch nailed Jax with a diving leg drop, followed by the Dis-Arm-Her. Jax managed to break the hold and plant her with a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Lynch stopped Jax atop the turnbuckle with chop blocks, but couldn’t follow up with the Manhandle Slam. Jax dropped Lynch with an avalanche Samoan drop for a close two count. Lynch shoved Jax over the top rope and pummeled her down. Jax blocked the diving leg drop with a punch to the face before getting the win with the diving seated senton.

WINNER: Nia Jax at 11:52

(Pomares’s Analysis: Arguably Nia Jax’s greatest singles match in God knows how long. They are really building this feud as a historic rivalry and I expect Becky to come out on top at the end. Wouldn’t be surprised if Becky beats Nia around Elimination Chamber before going to a title match at WrestleMania.)

[Commercial Break]

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to say that he was stuck on Shinsuke Nakamura. Cody said that he was stuck on Nakamura because this should be over. He dared Nakamura to come out and face him, so this could end tonight. Nakamura appeared on-screen to claim that it was easy to get in Cody’s head. Nakamura told Cody that his story wouldn’t end tonight and that he would give him one more week to dream. He finished by saying that he would finish his story next week before misting the screen.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Well-executed promo that was pretty much there to keep the plates spinning for one more week. I really hope they don’t try to extend this feud to the Royal Rumble after their last match ended in a lackluster DQ.)

– A recap of Jey Uso defeating Ludwig Kaiser a few weeks ago was shown.

– Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Imperium.

[Commercial Break]

(2) JEY USO & KOFI KINGSTON vs. IMPERIUM (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Vinci put Kofi in a wrist lock, only for Kofi to shut him down with a splash. Vinci caught Kofi with a running crossbody before giving Kaiser the tag. Kofi knocked Vinci off the apron, only for Kaiser to blast him with an uppercut. Kofi caught Kaiser with a springboard dropkick, but couldn’t follow up after Vinci tripped him. Imperium crushed Kofi with a double dropkick on the apron, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kofi blocked a corkscrew crossbody from Vinci with a dropkick, reaching Jey for the hot tag. As soon as Jey entered the ring, the bell rang while referees checked on Vinci who seemed to be hurt.

WINNERS: Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston via referee stoppage at 6:23

(Pomares’s Analysis: Not much to say here. Just wishing a speedy recovery to Giovanni Vinci and that whatever happened to him wasn’t serious.)

– Highlights from WWE’s final tour of the year were shown.

– The Miz made his way to the ring for his Miz TV segment.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– A video package hyping up the encounter between Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile was shown.

– Backstage, The Creeds and Alpha Academy were helping Ivy Nile train for her title match.

– The Miz briefly speculated about the returning WWE champion before introducing the Judgment Day to the ring. R-Truth made his way to the ring instead of any member from the Judgment Day. Truth said that he was sure the rest of Judgment Day was behind him. Truth claimed that he had done administrative work for the Judgment Day and was now focusing on making them more likeables. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio interrupted to tell Truth that he wasn’t part of Judgment Day.

– Truth reminded JD that he was kicked out of the group after losing the Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Dominik tried to talk about Miz’s 2023, but was barely audible due to the crowd’s boos. Miz said that the only thing that he remembered from 2023 was Dominik being spanked by his father and being beaten down by CM Punk. They set up a tag match with Miz and Truth reuniting as the Awesome Truth. Miz and Truth sent JD out of the ring, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

(Pomares’ Analysis: This was a fine segment, but this feud between Judgment Day and R-Truth is starting to drag for me.)

[Commercial Break]

(3) THE MIZ & R-TRUTH vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Back from break, Truth tagged from the wrong corner, allowing JD to hit Miz with an enzuigiri. Miz landed on his feet off a back suplex before taking JD down with a hurracarrana. Miz and Truth nailed JD with a running boot to the face and an elbow drop. Truth knocked JD down with the Lie Detector, followed by a corner splash for a two count. JD knocked Truth off his feet, setting him up for a 619 from Dominik, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Miz hit JD with a clothesline into the corner, following it with a springboard crossbody for a two count. Truth tried to talk with Dominik in his corner while Miz took JD down with a bulldog. Miz tossed Dominik out of the ring before receiving a headbutt from JD. Truth teased punching Miz, only to accidentally punch JD. Miz knocked Dominik off the apron and beat JD with the Skull Crushing Finale.

WINNERS: The Miz & R-Truth at 7:29

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid comedy match to continue the R-Truth and Judgment Day storyline. I’m mildly nostalgic for the Awesome Truth, but I’m not really interested in this becoming a long-term reunion.)

– At a nightclub, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven confronted Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Chance & Carter claimed that they would be fighting champions before throwing drinks at them.

– Ivy Nile made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley.

[Commercial Break]