WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024

Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,060 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,439.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk returns to Raw

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tomasso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

The Miz vs. J.D. McDonagh

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

