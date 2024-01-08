News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 8, 2024

When: Monday, January 8, 2024

Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,060 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,439.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • C.M. Punk returns to Raw
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Tomasso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor
  • Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
  • The Miz vs. J.D. McDonagh
  • Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

