WWE RAW RESULTS (1/8): Keller’s report on CM Punk appears, Cody vs. Nakamura, Kayden & Chance vs. Niven & Green for Women’s Tag Titles

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JANUARY 8, 2024

PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed Cody Rhodes arriving at the arena with his rolling suitcase. He was looking dapper in a suit, of course. Michael Cole asked if he’ll be the first person since “Stone Cold” Steve Austin 26 years ago to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles. Wade Barrett hyped his scheduled match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

-Drew McIntyre was in the ring and he interrupted Cole and Barrett. “That’s enough of that,” he said. “I’ve got something to say.” He said last week’s match with Seth Rollins was all or nothing for him. He said he didn’t just want the title, he needed the title, and he doesn’t have it. He said he’s been replaying the match over and over in his head. He said he had Seth covered but he put Seth’s foot on the rope in his over-zealousness and cost himself the match. He said maybe Seth has been right that he’s been holding himself back. He said he needs to step away from WWE for a while and get his head screwed on straight. Some fans cheered, others booed.

He said being in WWE has been his life-long dream. He said, though, that he realized the better man didn’t win because Damian Priest cashed in during the match and cost him the match. Drew asked why he didn’t wait until the match was over and he was weakened and an easy target. He called him an idiot for screwing both him and himself.

He shifted to talking about Cody’s political power and C.M. Punk returning to open arms. He said maybe he should leave for nine years and then get a huge reception when he returns. Punk’s music interrupted Drew and he walked out to the ring. They showed fans chanting “C.M. Punk!” He said they are in Piper Country. He said if Drew had worn a kilt, the fans might even be cheering him. He said Piper was known for talking and he (Punk) is known for talking, and since he’s returned, it seems like Drew’s doing a lot of talking. Punk said it might seem strange coming from him, since he probably talks too much. He said if Drew has anything to say about him, he’ll lay on the top turnbuckle and listen. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!”

Drew said if the floor is his, he wanted to congratulate him. “We’re going on just over a month and you’re still here,” he said. He said he and some of the guys had a bet that he was going to crash and burn, so he’s costing some people some money. Drew said he doesn’t care what he has said outside the company. He said he was biter and wanted attention. He said what he cares about is what he does to him personally. He said he know the real C.M. Punk. He said Punk used to walk into locker rooms and refer to himself as the locker room leader. Drew said back then he actually needed a leader because he was in a dark place. He said he faces some obstacles now, but he’ll knock them down. He said ten years ago, he had personal issues going on and his career was in a tailspin. He said Punk saw him as a threat and didn’t actually help him.

He said Randy Orton couldn’t help him back then because he had his own demons. He said Punk is straight edge and didn’t have demons, “but you are a demon.” He called Punk “a self-serving narcissistic succubus.” He said he stepped up himself after he was fired and figured out how to be a leader and became the man he is today. “After nine years, I’m your leader now, kid,” he said. Drew mocked Punk and lay on the top turnbuckle.

Punk said he’s called himself a lot of things in life, but a leader was never one of them. He said he led by example. He said if he wanted his hand held, he can pledge his allegiance to the Straight Edge Society and they can live a clean life. Punk said if he’s not a leader, who did he watch walk out of the company. He said he watched Drew walk out and then return and main event WrestleMania. He said he followed his lead and he has no problem saying he is following his lead in his return. He said he’s bigger, faster, and stronger now and he’s aiming to win the Rumble. He said as far as being a demon. “When pushed, I’m satan himself,” he said. He said he’s a real, real nice guy until it’s not time to be. “And it looks like it’s getting to be that time,” he said. “I am not here to make friends. I am here to win the Royal Rumble and win WrestleMania.”

Drew said they have themselves a little problem. He said he’s won the Rumble before and Punk hasn’t. He said when the world shut down, the world needed someone to step up. He said if Punk was around, he probably would’ve stepped away “because when the going gets tough, Punk gets going.” Drew said he’s going to win the title and win the title at WrestleMania in front of fans, “and this time, it’s going to be for me.”

Punk stepped up to Drew and said it’s getting a little spicy. He said he’s going to lead by example and step away before he knocks his teeth down his throat. He said the only person who can stop him from achieving his goals is himself, “and I got out of my way a long time ago.” He said Drew can’t stop him from winning the Rumble, nor can Seth or Cody. “Drew, leader to leader, because I’m such a nice guy, in the Royal Rumble, I’m going to throw you out last.”

(Kelle’s Analysis: Good segment. Drew continues to be a heel who seems to be speaking a reasonable view of reality even if tainted a bit by his lens. The references to Punk’s history fit the storyline realm of WWE and the larger journey Punk has been on without seeming tabloid-eque or going unproductive places. As for hyping the Rumble, they created a visual of a possible ending sequence of Punk eliminating Drew, but Drew is positioning himself as a possible winner. Also, Drew could be the one to eliminate Punk even if Cody ultimately wins, which could set up them for a match afterward, although it wouldn’t take a Rumble incident to make that match feel inevitable at this point.)

-Cole and Barrett touted the social media numbers for The Rock’s return to Raw last week. Barrett hyped the Women’s Tag Title match.

-Finn Balor made his ring entrance with Damian Priest. [c]

-They showed Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa walking backstage. Ciampa said it’s been 19 years since his first match and it’s been a long road for people like him and Gargano. He said they want the tag titles, and this match is a path toward that. He said this is must-win.

-A clip aired of a confused R-Truth talking to Balor and Priest last week about how DIY were talking about “our tag team titles.” He suggested Ciampa vs. Balor to Adam Pearce, which Balor wasn’t happy about. Truth said he was a “scaredy cat” which triggered Balor to accept the match to prove he isn’t a scaredy-cat.

(1) TOMASSO CIAMPA (w/Johnny Gargano) vs. FINN BALOR (w/Damian Priest)

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. A graphic advertised Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser later. At 2:00 Balor knocked Ciampa off the ring apron into the announce desk and they cut to a break. [c]

At 6:00 Barrett said this is the point in the match where both guys’ tend to get an advantage with their cardio, but they’re cancelling each other out. When Ciampa set up a Fairy Tale Ending, Priest stood on the ring apron. Ciampa needlessly stopped what he was doing and walked over to confront Priest. Gargano went after Priest, but Priest lifted him for a potential Razor’s Edge onto the announce desk, but Ciampa intervened. When Ciampa returned to the ring apron, Balor crotched Ciampa with the middle rope. As he suplexed him into the ring, Gargano (sorta) tripped Balor so Ciampa fell on top of him.

WINNER: Ciampa in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Gargano was late with the leg trip, so it hurt the finish. This is a Booking 101 approach to setting up challengers for a tag title match.)

-Cole and Barrett commented on clips of Nia Jax beating Becky Lynch last week. “Who can stop Nia Jax?” asked Barrett.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Becky backstage. She asked how she is feeling about her loss last week. Becky said she thought Nia might break her orbital bone and send her to the hospital again. Becky said she did bust her mouth open and she fell and lost, but she got up and walked to the back and declared herself for the Rumble. She said she didn’t end up in the hospital, so she’s ahead of where she was last time. She said last time she came back strong and this time she will again. She said either Nia is getting weaker or she’s getting stronger. She said maybe this isn’t the end, but rather it’s the beginning.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good promo. It showed how someone can lose clean and frame it in a way that makes themselves stronger and sets the table for fans to root for their rebound.)

-Kofi made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole hyped the Money in the Bank weekend of events in Toronto this July.

-They showed Piper Niven and Chelsea Green warming up backstage.

(Keller’s Analysis: Green was pretty funny reacting to Niven getting psyched up for the match.)

(2) KOFI KINGSTON vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Cole and Barrett commented a clip of Kofi knocking out Gionvani Vinci last week. Cole said Vinci would be out of action for a few weeks. Barrett said a lot of wrestlers absorb that type of blow and fight on, but it caught Kaiser just right. Cole noted that Gunther will return next week. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Barrett said Kaiser’s early aggression was trying to get vengeance on behalf of his partner. At 3:00 Kofi made a comeback. Kaiser ducked a Trouble in Paradise, but Kofi sent Kaiser to the floor and dove through the ropes. Kaiser punched him out of mid-air and threw him into the ringside barricade and then kicked him. Kaiser leaned down and said that was for Vinci. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

After the break, they battled at ringside and were both counted out. Kofi prevented Kaiser from beating the count, but also got counted out.

WINNER: Double countout in 9:00.

-Kofi complained to the ref and then went after Kaiser. He went after Kaiser aggressively. Kaiser gouged his eyes. As officials pulled Kofi away, Kaiser picked up a chair and threw it at Kofi. Kofi went down hard and looked knocked out cold. Refs called for help as Kofi convincingly sold that he was knocked out. Kaiser picked up Kofi and threw him over the ringside steps and sat on him and trash-talked him before punching away at him. Officials pulled Kaiser away. Kaiser entered the ring and lifted his arms as if to say he was willing to back away, but then he charged around the ring and kicked Kofi’s head into the steps. He smiled and backed off as Jamie Noble called for help and Kurt Angle’s son escorted him to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good escalation of the issue between them, which could manifest in the Rumble. Kofi sold great and Kaiser’s body language was tremendous in the post-match angle.) [c]

-Postcard shots were shown of Portland, Ore.

-Barrett commented on replays of Kaiser’s post-match beatdown of Kofi.

-They cut to Redmond backstage who asked Kaiser for an explanation. “You turned into a different person,” she said. He yelled, “What do you want from me?” He said Kofi had it coming. “He took Vinci’s head, so tonight I took his.”

-Cole stood mid-ring and introduced Nia Jax. Cole said people were shocked last week. Nia asked why anyone would be shocked. She said what would be shocking is if she punched Cole and broke his face. She said she’s going to win the Rumble and then beat either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky. Ripley’s music played and she walked out. Fans popped.

[HOUR TWO]

Ripley entered the ring and said “Oh please.” Fans chanted for her. Ripley smiled and said the people know what’s up. She said Nia likes to talk a big game and she’s acting like she already won the Rumble. She said it’s quite an accomplishment to beat Becky, but Becky isn’t Rhea “Bloody” Ripley. She said if she actually wins the Rumble, she should keep her name out of her mouth.

Nia said she gives her all the credit. Fans booed as if Dominik had just begun speaking. “You might be the most dominant champion in our division’s history, but don’t you forget that I put you on your ass when I came back,” she said. “And the only reason I’m not holding this title is you’re too scared to face me one-on-one.” She said she’s going to squash 29 other women and win, and then she’s going to choose her. “You’ll have no choice but to face me,” she said. “See you soon, unstoppable champ.” She dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. Nia continues to be really good in her role. It was a fun dynamic seeing Ripley lean a little bit babyface to align with how fans feel about her, even if it might just be a red herring for now. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ripley defend against Jax in Australia, though, even if Becky eliminated Jax to win the Rumble.)

-A video package aired of highlights of the Rock-Jinder Mahal segment last week.

-As Niven and Green made their ring entrance, Cole touted the social media records set for Rock’s segment last week. [c]

-Redmond interviewed Cody backstage about facing Nakamura later. As Cody began to speak, Nakamura attacked him from behind and threw him into a storage room door. Cody fought back and threw him into a rolling crate. Pearce and other officials including Kenny Dykstra separated them.

(3) KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

After formal ring introductions, the bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. They showed a gathering of eight other women backstage watching the match on a monitor (Natalya, Tegan Nox, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell). At 2:00 Niven hit Carter with a cannonball in the corner followed by a two count. They showed the gathering of women backstage watching as they cut to a break. [c]

Chance head scissored Green off the top rope. Green took Carter down with a Rough Rider for a near fall. Niven scored a near fall on Carter after a senton, but Chance broke up the cover. Nivan caught a charging Carter and landed a uranage. Chance pulled Carter out of the ring and the Niven mistakenly landed a swing splash out of the corner on Green instead. Chance tagged in and then Carter flung her onto Green with the K-Stand finisher for the win.

WINNERS: Chance & Carter in 10:00.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said they had breaking news that the Cody-Nakamura match was now a Street Fight where anything goes. Cole said they have some video footage of why Truth believes he’s actually a member of The Judgment Day.

-A video package aired on Truth talking about how he’ll never forget the day he was born and the doctor held him and looked him in his eyes and he told the doctor that one day he’d be in The Judgment Day. He said it has come true. An image was shown of The Judgment Day as toddler with Truth as a toddler standing behind them. Truth said The Judgment Day is “an unbreakable bond.” He said they might argue from time to time, but now that J.D. McDonagh is gone, they’re a real family. An image was shown of Truth with Judgment Day walking across a street like the famous Beatles album. He said “Tom and Nick Mysterio” instead of Dominik, and he said he’s never met Nick but they’re still brothers. He sent a message to all WWE wrestlers that they’re always there if they need a shoulder to cry on or talk through things. He said, “As The Judgment Day always says, live, laugh, and love.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I feel a little guilty sometimes for getting a kick out of Truth’s act, but I do.)

-Backstage Priest assured an enraged McDonagh that Truth doesn’t speak for them. Priest said the video was pretty funny, though. Ripley asked when they’re going to stop this Truth joke. Priest said he will when the time is right. Balor talked about how DIY will need CPR, MRIs, and EMTs when he’s done with them. Ripley said they don’t need Drew as an enemy. Priest said Drew is too much of a joke to be his enemy. Priest asked Ripley if it was smart to make an enemy of Jax. Balor said she’d take care of it. Ripley said she needs McDonagh to handle Miz. McDonagh said he would.

-The Miz made his ring entrance. [c]

(4) J.D. MCDONAGH (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. THE MIZ

The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. Truth showed up at ringside and immediately Dom began yelling, “What’re you doing?!” Barrett stressed that Truth is not part of The Judgement Day and he never was and never will be. Cole asked how he knows that. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Miz went on the attack after the break and McDonagh took some nice bumps for him. Miz applied a figure-four leglock mid-ring.McDonagh pulled himself to the bottom rope to force a break. He snapped Miz’s neck over the top rope. Dom checked on McDonagh and Truth yelled at Dom. Miz dove through the ropes with a kick and threw McDonagh abck ito the ring. Miz quickly hit the Skull Crushing Finale for the win. Cole asked how Barrett can blame Truth for that.

WINNER: Miz in 12:00.

-Backstage, Ripley said this can’t keep happening. Ripley said she’ll talk with Pearce about their plans for next week. Priest said it’s got to end.

-They showed Seth Rollins backstage getting ready to head to the ring. [c]

-More touting of the social media views for The Rock last week.

-Seth made his ring entrance. Fans sang his song, then cheered when he welcomed Portland to Monday Night Rollins. He said they are on the Road to WrestleMania. He said his WrestleMania track record is pretty good. He talked about winning a couple titles and cashing in. He said one thing he has never done is taken a World Title in to WrestleMania. He said he’s never been the headline on the marquee, but that changes this year. He said last year he took a title that didn’t exist a year ago and turned it into the most important title in the industry. He said he did what he said he was going to do by being a workhorse.

He said the question is who will he beat at the Grandest Stage of Them All? Some fans chanted “C.M. Punk.” Seth said, “In his dreams, maybe.” He said the roster is loaded from top to bottom. Jinder Mahal then made his way out in a suit and dress shoes. Seth sneereed. Jinder said, “Of course Seth is out here singing his own praises.” Jinder said he became more of a revolutionary last week than Seth has in years of calling himself that.

[HOUR THREE]

Jinder told fans to look at their city with “degeneracy at every street corner.” He asked, “Am I lying?” He said Seth speaks no truth. He said he sings, dances, and dresses up, but brings no value. He said he throws childish temper tantrums when the show goes off the air, “but I digress.” He said he prides himself as a workhorse who gives out opportunities. He asked for his opportunity. He said he has the audacity to overlook him. He said he defeated Randy Orton, “the greatest of all time, and I did it with ease.” He said Seth disrespects him by overlooking him. He said he will not tolerate that. He said he can see through Seth’s charade.

Jinder asked him to look him in his eyes because for the first time in a long time he has his attention. Seth said he might say something that might surprise him, but he’s right. He said they have been overlooking him. “It wasn’t an accident,” he said. “We actually have been doign it on purpose. For years we’ve been trying to forget you until last week when you showed up and Rock put your balls in a vice.” He said he has to admire that Jinder got back up after Rock fried him last week. He said he doesn’t appreciate him ruining their party and getting in his face this week. Seth said Jinder has his attention. He said if he’s sick of being overlooked, then try doing something the fans will remember him forever for and take a swing. He goaded him to take a swing over and over. Jinder stood there and shook his head.

Seth said it’s the same old Jinder. He turned to leave. Jinder jumped him from behind. Seth fought back. Jinder clotheslined him and then put him in the Khallas. Seth elbowed out of it and kicked him. Jinder retreated. Seth’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: I suppose this a decent way to get something out of Jinder’s continued existence on the roster, but why not have him do something to earn a title match first? Maybe the answer is that would require having him win matches on TV and maybe fans wouldn’t stick around to watch that.)

-They showed Nakamura warming up with martial arts backstage.

-Otis made his ring entrance with Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa. [c]

(5) IVAR (w/Valhalla) vs. OTIS (w/Akira Tozawa Maxxine Dupri)

Otis caught Ivar flying off the middle rope and turned it into a powerslam for a believable near fall. Ivar landed a sitout powerbomb out of the corner for a near fall. They stood and exchanged blows mid-ring. Ivar dropped Otis with a spinning wheel kick. He followed with a top rope Doomsault for the win.

WINNER: Ivar in 4:00.

-Afterward, Tozawa confronted Ivar. Cole said Tozawa has admirable moxie. Barrett called it insanity.

-Redmond interviewed Jey Uso backstage and wished him a Happy New Year. She said he’s going into a new year without The Bloodline and asked if he has any resolutions. Jey said he does. He said he’s going to get his first-ever singles title in 2024. Bronson Reed interrupted and called him Jimmy Uso’s little brother. He said he’s not the only one who plans to become a champion in 2024. “My advice? Don’t get in the way,” Reed said. [c]

-Cole and Barrett plugged next week Raw line-up: DIY vs. Mysterio & McDonagh, Gunther returns, Balor & Priest vs. Miz & Truth, and Seth vs. Jinder for the World Hvt. Title.

-A video package aired on the Cody-Nakamura build-up.

-Nakamura made his ring entrance. [c]

(6) CODY RHODES vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Street Fight

Cody made his ring entrance. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. Nakamura rolled to the floor seconds into the match. Cody slidekicked him and then started to brawl with him up the aisle toward the entrance area. The announcers talked about this being a frustrating last year for Cody coming up short on finishing his story and how this feud with Nakamura has sidetracked him when he should be focused on the Rumble. Fans chanted, “We want tables!” Nakamura slipped out of the ring and then found a broom and hit Cody with it. He grabbed a kendo stick and brought it into the ring to beat on Cody. They cut to a break with Nakamura in control. [c]

Nakamura was still in control after the break. Cody made a comeback with a flying elbow to the head at 10:00 and then landed a snap powerslam. Barrett touted Cody’s “unsurpassed heart and drive.” Cody landed a Disaster Kick and scored a two count. Cody pulled a table out from under the ring. That got the pop of the night. Nakamura tried to spray Cody in the face, but Cody ducked and the time keeper got sprayed. Cody called for help and checked on him. Nakamura then bashed Cody from behind with a chair. They cut to another break at 13:00. [c]

Back from the break, Nakamura put Cody on a table and leaped off the top rope and landed a double kneedrop on him. (Fans asked for it!) Nakamura smiled as he swaggered at ringside and pulled another table out from under the ring. Some fans cheered. Nakamura leaned that table in the corner. He put Cody in a sleeper. Cody flipped out of it. Nakamura drove Cody into a corner where a chair was wedged. Nakamura landed a sliding German suplex and then landed a springboard knee to Cody’s chest for a two count at 21:00.

Cody caught a charging Nakamura with a kick to the face and then a quick Pedigree for a two count. Both were down and slow to get up. Cody landed a Cody Cutter for a two count. Cody kicked out of a roll-up by Nakamura. Nakamura charged, but Cody side-stepped him and threw him into the table in the corner. He followed with the Crossroads for the win. Cole again asked if Cody can win back-to-back Rumble matches.

WINNER: Cody in 24:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good main event. Cody looked strong in the end, but Nakamura was a credible opponent throughout this feud and this match.)

