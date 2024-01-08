WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (1/5): Styles vs. Orton vs. Knight, Logan Paul on commentary, Santos vs. KO, Authors of Pain return with Paul Ellering, Lashley & Street Profits

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owen: Hit

Great match, with both KO and Escobar pulling off some slick moves. It’s a shame that one of these guys had to lose, but going with KO to face Logan Paul is the smartest choice. Escobar is just beginning his hell run and putting him against the unlikeable Logan Paul would take the wind out of that sail (even for just a night). I LOVE bringing in Angel and Humberto as the new cronies for Santos. I think they could have a great series of matches with Wilde and Del Toro

Logan Paul on commentary: Hit

I’m usually not a fan of “celebrities” holding a title, but Paul is just so good, you can’t help but love to hate him. He had enough smarminess on commentary that made you want to see him get laid out of KO

A New Faction with Old Faces: Hit

It was awesome seeing The Authors of Pain back and with Paul Ellering! I also hope that this new faction will be the shot in the arm for Karrion Kross. He’s had so many starts and pauses for pushes, here’s hoping that this one will pay off. On a side note: does Ellering not age?

Iyo Sky vs. Michin: Hit

Michin hasn’t flourished on the main roster like she did in NXT, so I’m hoping having a few more matches with top tier stars like Iyo will put her on the radar. There were a few rough spots in the match, but by the end it really started to gel.

Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Pretty Deadly: Hit

Another debut from NXT, but the flat reaction from the crowd shows that the NXT audience isn’t in sync with your mainstream viewer. I was happy to see Bate, as I followed his work from NXT UK to now and the guy is amazing. Maybe if he’s sticking around, they can work on making up some vignettes for him to introduce his to masses. Fun match, even though I was sad it had to be at the expense of Pretty Deadly losing.

Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles vs L.A. Knight: Hit

A strong match, as you’d expect with these three. I usually don’t like non-finish matches, especially from outside interference, as usually there is no negative ramifications for the one who causes the non-finish, but this time the announcement of Roman Reigns having to face three guys instead of one made sense, story-wise. I really like Nick Aldis as GM so far.

No Tag Team Titles: Miss

Can we PLEASE split the Unified Tag Team Titles? With so many great teams on the Smackdown roster, they could benefit from a set again for Smackdown exclusively.

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits: Miss

I was hoping that when these three formed that I meant the return of heel Lashley and a much needed heel run by The Profits, but they’re just better dressed faces and based on this feud with Kross and Company, they seem to be slotted into the face roles. Man, I miss the bad ass Hurt Business…

