FREE PODCAST 1/7 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-8-2019) Hogan returns, Braun-Brock gets awkward, Seth-Dean, Bliss with Rousey, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (1-8-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Zack Heydorn to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw from Orlando, Fla. including discussions with live callers, an on-site reporter from Orlando, and mailbag feedback including Hulk Hogan’s return, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar gets awkward, Seth Rollins challenges Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss talk show with Ronda Rousey, and more.

