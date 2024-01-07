FREE PODCAST 1/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Chris Lansdell joins Greg to review NJPW Wrestle Kingdom and New Year’s Dash, plus Rock’s return, Women’s Rumble predictions, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Chris Lansdell for a match-by-match review of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. They also talk about New Year’s Dash and take phone calls and emails on Women’s Rumble predictions, Riddle in NJPW, Gable Steveson, and more.

