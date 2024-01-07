FREE PODCAST 1/7 – WKPWP Mailbag Special with Keller & Powell from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-11-2019) AEW’s future, Tony Khan-Dixie Carter comparisons, Undertaker’s in-ring future, Hogan on Raw, Braun’s downward spiral, unscripted promos in WWE, Kushida, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They discuss these topics: AEW’s future, Tony Khan-Dixie Carter comparisons, Undertaker’s in-ring future, Hulk Hogan on Raw, Braun Strowman’s downward spiral, unscripted promos in WWE, Kushida’s future, and more.

