FREE PODCAST 1/7 – WKPWP Mailbag Special with Keller & Powell from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-11-2019) AEW’s future, Tony Khan-Dixie Carter comparisons, Undertaker’s in-ring future, Hogan on Raw, Braun’s downward spiral, unscripted promos in WWE, Kushida, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They discuss these topics: AEW’s future, Tony Khan-Dixie Carter comparisons, Undertaker’s in-ring future, Hulk Hogan on Raw, Braun Strowman’s downward spiral, unscripted promos in WWE, Kushida’s future, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.