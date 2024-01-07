VIP AUDIO 1/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-8-2006): Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE New Year’s Revolution with Cena vs. Edge, Triple H vs. Big Show, Trish vs. Mickie, bad comedy (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV from Jan. 8, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discussed the PPV in depth, including Edge capturing the WWE Hvt. Title in less than two minutes from John Cena, the attempts at comedy that appeared to flop with the live crowd, the first Trish vs. Mickie match, Big Show vs. Triple H, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

