WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, January 12, 2024

Where: Lincoln, Neb. at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,521 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 7,203.

How To Watch: Live on FS1

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller

Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Randy Orton, L.A. Knight, and A.J. Styles prepare for Roman Reigns

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/5): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns appearance, Styles-Orton-Knight Triple Threat, U.S. Title Tournament Final, Michin vs. Sky Women’s Title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Steph De Lander on being released by WWE, whether she wants to return, her partnership with Matt Cardona