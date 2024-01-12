FREE PODCAST 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #261 (1-8-94) of the PWTorch including Torch Talk with Todd Gordon, WWF cutbacks, Inoki’s disgraceful return, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 104 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #261 of the PWTorch including Wade’s Torch Talk with Todd Gordon, cutbacks in the WWF, Inoki cutting a distasteful promo, WWF and WCW house show news, listener trivia, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
