FREE PODCAST 1/11 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Bloodline’s response to Rock, Punk’s presentation in WWE so far, Young Bucks as Sting’s final opponent, Collision disappointment, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

A review of AEW’s week of TV including Rampage, Collision, Dynamite with expanded conversation about how AEW followed up on the Continental Classic on Collision with a bad habit and whether The Young Bucks are a good pick to be Sting’s final opponent.

A review of WWE’s week of TV including Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including thoughts on C.M. Punk’s presentation so far in WWE and The Bloodline’s reaction to Rock’s return.

A preview of the weekend events being presented by New Japan, TNA, and UFC.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO