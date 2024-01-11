News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/11 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Bloodline’s response to Rock, Punk’s presentation in WWE so far, Young Bucks as Sting’s final opponent, Collision disappointment, more (133 min.)

January 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • A review of AEW’s week of TV including Rampage, Collision, Dynamite with expanded conversation about how AEW followed up on the Continental Classic on Collision with a bad habit and whether The Young Bucks are a good pick to be Sting’s final opponent.
  • A review of WWE’s week of TV including Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including thoughts on C.M. Punk’s presentation so far in WWE and The Bloodline’s reaction to Rock’s return.
  • A preview of the weekend events being presented by New Japan, TNA, and UFC.

