VIP AUDIO 1/11 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Todd’s ranking of every WCW year from best to worst, logistics of how he NWA Champion was booked in the 1970s, Kings Road style, WWWF champions of 1970s, Guerrero movie, MJF-WWE, more (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Has the AEW match formula of longer lop-sided matches gotten repetitive?

Is Todd currently watching any historic wrestling?

Todd ranks every year of WCW from best to worst

Backstory on the Kings Road style and why it eventually failed

Did Kings Road wrestlers shorten their careers and lives with bumps on their necks?

Has Todd pre-ordered the new “Like a Dragon” game?

What is the story behind the WWWF’s long babyface title reigns and short heel title reigns in the 1970s with Bruno Sammartino, Ivan Koloff, Pedro Morales, Superstar Graham, Stan Stasiak, and Bob Backlund?

How did Backlund do as champion?

Did the Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk confrontation resemble Undertaker and Steve Austin’s?

How would Todd rebook the WrestleMania 18 line-up?

Could Chavo Gueverro be edited out of the Guererro movie he’s pitching for his family due to time constraints? Did Chavo have a better or worse career than his talents called for?

More thoughts on The Rock’s various scenarios for when he’ll be facing Roman Reigns

Thoughts on Killer Khan

Have AEW’s backstage politics and drama become more entertaining than the on-air and in-ring product?

If MJF were to join WWE, what would his impact be and would he be better off there than returning to AEW?

Latest TV series recommendations

Whose place is it to tell Sting not to take big risks in his final stretch of matches?

How was the NWA World Champion booked in the territory days? Who decided who and where he wrestled? What were the logistics?

What would it take for Tony Khan to start giving stakes or consequences to AEW’s TV matches?

Will AEW keep playing “Judas” over all Chris Jericho appearances?

How many wrestlers listen to your podcasts and are you self-conscious about how you speak about them knowing they’re listening?

