WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/5): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns appearance, Styles-Orton-Knight Triple Threat, U.S. Title Tournament Final, Michin vs. Sky Women’s Title

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 5, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, CAN AT ROGERS ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of this past Monday’s Raw. The video focused on the return of Jinder Mahal before he was interrupted by The Rock. The video highlighted Rock’s final line when he asked if he should sit at the head of the table.

-A black SUV pulled into the parking lot of the arena. Roman Reigns emerged with Paul Heyman at his side. Kayla Braxton approached. Reigns laughed at her question and walked off. Heyman followed.

-The camera panned the arena as Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance.

-They showed the announcers at ringside. Corey Graves was with Patrick and promoted the Triple Threat match for later in the show.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Angel and Humberto.

-Logan Paul made his entrance as both wrestlers were in the ring. Paul taunted Angel and Humberto before he joined commentary.

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Angel & Humberto) – United States Championship Tournament Final Match

The bell rang seven minutes into the first hour. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro arrived and attacked Angel and Humberto. Escobar looked on. Owens landed a superkick that took Escobar down in the corner. Owens followed up with a cannonball. Owens climbed to the top rope and came off with a Frog Splash. Owens made the cover for a two count and the show cut to break. [c]

Owens took Escobar down with an elbow then landed an elbow drop. Owens went to the top rope but Escobar cut him off. They traded blows but Escobar gained the advantage and hung up Owens’ arm on the top rope. Escobar dropped to the outside and slammed Owens’ hand on the apron. Escobar stayed on the attack and covered Owens for a quick one count. Escobar locked in an armbar. Owens fought to his feet and landed punches to the gut. Owens came off the ropes but Escobar countered with a backbreaker. Escobar went back to the hand of Owens. Owens got to his feet but Escobar kicked Owens’ hand. Escobar took Owens to the corner and backed off. Escobar charged and landed a knee before he took Owens down with a hurricanrana. Owens went to the outside. Escobar ran the ropes and came through the ropes with a dive onto Owens at ringside. Escobar stomped on Owens and then went back to the arm. Owens fought back and rolled into the ring. Escobar went to the apron and Owens cut him off. Owens landed a headbutt. Escobar fought back and climbed to the top rope. Owens landed a punch and followed Escobar to the top. They traded shots on the top rope and Owens landed in the ring. Escobar came off the top rope but Owens landed a kick and followed up with a DDT. Owens climbed to the top rope but Escobar cut him off this time. Escobar climbed up with Owens but Owens tried to fight Escobar off. Escobar took the advantage and set up for a superplex. Owens countered into a Fisherman Buster off the top. Both men were down in the ring as the show cut to another break. [c]

Back from break, they battled again on the top rope. Owens landed a headbutt that knocked Escobar to the floor. Escobar hung up Owens on the top rope. Owens was stunned in the corner and Escobar charged. Owens lifted Escobar to the apron and then knocked him to the floor. Owens went to the apron and came off with a cannonball that took down Escobar on the outside. Owens tossed Escobar into the ring. Owens climbed to the top rope and came off with a Swanton Bomb. Escobar got his knees up into Owens’ back. Escobar charged Owens in the corner and landed double knees. Escobar took Owens down and climbed to the top rope. Escobar came off onto Owens and made the cover for a two count. Escobar landed a kick to Owens and lifted him to the top rope. Escobar climbed up to join Owens. Owens fought Escobar off and shoved him to the mat. Owens sat on the top rope. Escobar recovered and landed a kick. Escobar climbed up to join Owens. Owens countered with a rolling senton and covered Escobar for a near fall. Paul laughed on commentary. Owens stared Paul down from the ring. The crowd cheered Owens on. Owens went for a Stunner but Escobar countered with a roll up for a two count. They traded counters then Owens landed a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens followed up with a Stunner and pinned Escobar for the win.

WINNER: Kevin Owens in 17:00 to win the United States Championship Tournament and the right to face Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good match. These guys had way better chemistry than I anticipated. Despite the fact that this is another tournament final loss for Escobar, he comes off as a star in these matches because he can go. Owens looked good here as well and kept up with Escobar. The crowd really hated Paul, but his commentary didn’t add much to the match. I didn’t like that he got up and taunted the crowd in the middle of the match. It took away from the action in the ring and was completely unnecessary. I don’t know why they chose to focus on it as much as they did. Paul is an egotistical heel, but he’s also that same attention seeking person in real life, so he couldn’t help but make this about him as much as possible. Anyway, Owens was the logical and predictable winner of this tournament, but the matches were good on the way there, so no harm, no foul. I’m looking forward to the match between Owens and Paul at the Rumble. They should have some interesting exchanges on the mic in the next couple of weeks as well. Overall, well done.)

-Paul grabbed a mic and congratulated Owens. He said that Owens gets to face the greatest U.S. Champion in history. Paul said he hasn’t broken a sweat and has been champion for sixty-two days. Paul asked if Owens thought a Canadian could be U.S. Champion. He said Owens winning the title would be like the Canucks winning a Stanley Cup because it’s never going to happen. Paul started to speak again but Owens took him down with a big right hand.

-The announcers sat ringside. Patrick promoted the Triple Threat match for later in the evening and threw to a video package on Randy Orton.

-They showed a graphic for the Triple Threat match.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance with the Street Profits. Graves said we would hear from them after the break. [c]

-Paul was in the back with ice on his face. The interviewer asked him a question, but before Paul could answer, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller appeared to console him. Cameron Grimes appeared and taunted Paul. Theory and Waller shoo’ed him away.

-Lashley and the Profits were in the ring. Lashley said 2023 was the toughest year of his career in WWE. He said he put in the work, but it didn’t translate to the results he wanted. He said he did have a highlight in 2023 and it was hooking up with the Profits. Lashley said their resolution is very simple. He said they’re going to fight for and take everything they deserve in 2024. Montez Ford chimed in and told the crowd to listen to Lashley. He said they’re going to hop on the trend but they’re going to fast forward the part where the grass is greener on the other side. Ford said they’re going to take every opportunity at championship gold. Angelo Dawkins said they haven’t had the Tag Team titles in a while, so Judgment Day needs to have their heads on a swivel. Lashley said he’s going to be the Almighty again. Lashley declared himself for the Royal Rumble.

-A new video aired for Karrion Kross and he appeared on the stage with Paul Ellering and Scarlett. The Authors of Pain hit the ring and attacked Lashley and the Profits from behind. Kross attacked Lashley as Lashley exited the ring to greet him. Kross tossed Lashley into the ring steps. Kross entered the ring and directed traffic as A.O.P. hit the Super Collider on the Profits. Kross lifted Lashley and slammed him down face first. Kross and the Authors of Pain stood tall in the ring over Lashley and the Profits.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That’s an interesting re-signing. I didn’t know what to think of the recent video packages with Kross, but this is a step in the right direction. None of his previous packages actually led to anything, but this one actually did. Hopefully, that’s a refresh for the character and it makes him someone we can actually take seriously. Despite the early indications, it appears that Lashley and the Profits are, in fact, faces. I’m not crazy about the Profits being basically the same act in nicer clothes, but they clearly pivoted for a reason. Their matches against A.O.P. should be interesting, but I don’t know where this goes long term. If Kross and A.O.P. lose, then Kross is right back to where he was before. However, if they win, it defines the Profits to a lower level than they already are. It’s definitely an interesting choice for two sides that could both use some momentum.)

-The announce team sat ringside. Graves called Ellering the most successful tag team manager in wrestling history and said this could be bad for Smackdown. Patrick threw to a video package on A.J. Styles ahead of tonight’s Triple Threat match.

-They showed a graphic for the Triple Threat match. Patrick promoted the match for later in the show.

-Michin made her entrance with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at her side. Gallows and Anderson wished Michin well and walked off. Patrick promoted Michin’s match against Iyo Sky for after the break. [c]

-Michin was in the ring. Patrick threw to a video package on the Holiday Havoc match from two weeks ago on Smackdown. The video highlighted Michin’s pinfall win over Sky in the match.

-Iyo Sky made her entrance with Damage Ctrl in tow. Sky left Damage Ctrl on the ramp and made her way to the ring on her own.

(2) MICHIN vs. IYO SKY (c) – WWE Women’s Championship Match

They locked up and Sky backed Michin into the corner. They broke and Sky charged. Michin countered. Sky landed a series of strikes but Michin pushed her back with a kick. Sky flipped through an attack from Michin and then delivered a hurricanrana. Michin got back to her feet and got a backslide for a quick two count. Michin transitioned and covered Sky again for a two count. Michin landed a kick. Sky rolled through Michin and delivered a double stomp. Sky charged Michin and Michin moved. Sky went through the ropes and to the floor. Michin came through the ropes with a dive and took out Sky on the outside. Sky was down as the show cut to break. [c]

Sky taunted Michin. Sky went for a kick but Michin caught it and landed a flurry of strikes. Michin went for a powerbomb but dropped Sky. She tried again but Sky got free. Michin landed a big kick. Michin followed up with a gutwrench suplex. Sky was down in the corner and Michin charged to deliver a cannonball. Michin made the cover for a two count. Back on their feet, Sky avoided a kick and landed a big right hand. Michin took the advantage and landed a variation of the Codebreaker in the corner. Michin locked Sky in a half Boston Crab. Sky got to the bottom rope to break the hold. Michin knocked Sky to the apron but Sky landed a kick. Sky tried a springboard but Michin landed a punch that took her down. They battled to the apron and Sky landed a big German suplex on the apron. Michin rolled into the ring and got to her feet. Sky came off with a springboard dropkick. Sky positioned Michin and climbed to the top rope. Sky came off with a moonsault but Michin got her knees up. Michin landed a Dragon Suplex and covered Sky for a near fall. Michin set up for a powerbomb but Sky fought her off. Michin rolled through but Sky countered with double knees. Sky made the cover for a two count. Sky climbed to the top rope but Michin cut her off and threw her to the mat. Michin climbed to the top but Sky cut her off this time. Sky went for a hurricanrana but Michin countered with a Styles Clash off the second rope. Michin made the cover but Sky grabbed the bottom rope to break the count.

[HOUR TWO]

Michin went for a dive as Sky rolled to the outside. Sky moved and Michin crashed and burned. Sky landed double knees on Michin against the barricade. Sky rolled Michin into the ring and hit another set of knees in the corner. Sky positioned Michin and climbed to the top rope. Sky came off with the moonsault and covered Michin for the win.

WINNER: Iyo Sky in 11:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

-Sky celebrated over the fallen Michin.

(McDonald’s Analysis: They had some miscues, but overall the match was pretty solid. I’m glad they just went with a straight up match and win for Sky. They didn’t need to do all the extra stuff with Damage Ctrl. Hopefully this will be a theme for Sky matches moving forward. Michin looked ok here, but no one actually thought she had a chance to win. It will be interesting to see who they choose as Sky’s next challenger.)

-Patrick threw to Paul Heyman in the back. Patrick asked if Heyman had a reaction to The Rock’s comments on Monday. Heyman said Rock name dropped Reigns because Rock wants to sit at the head of the table. Heyman said to sit at the head of the table, one has to be invited to a dinner of relevancy. Heyman said that Rock hasn’t been invited and he won’t be. Heyman said Rock is looking for a short cut to going viral. Heyman said the two ways to go viral are to date Taylor Swift or call out Reigns. Heyman named other stars that called out Reigns. Heyman mentioned that CM Punk is back and mentioned he was the original Paul Heyman guy. Heyman said he upgraded from best friend to advocate and advocate to wise man. He then said that the triple threat match will determine who gets smashed by Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Heyman said there isn’t a man on the face of the planet that can beat Reigns.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good Heyman promo. He mentioned Rock and was able to get it out of the way while still focusing on the matter at hand and making the match tonight feel like it mattered. Really good job by Heyman.)

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance. They showed a graphic for Pretty Deadly against Butch and a mystery partner. Patrick said we would find out who Butch’s partner was after the break. [c]

-Sky was in the back. Damage Ctrl appeared and celebrated. Bayley said it’s the year of Damage Ctrl and she sees greatness in all of them. Bayley congratulated Sky. Sky said her era will never end. Bayley said her plan will never end and the Kabuki Warriors will win the Tag titles. Dakota Kai said that Bayley will win the Rumble and take the title off Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair appeared. She said that Bayley won’t win the Rumble because she’s going to enter. Belair said she can’t wait to K.O.D. Bayley over the top rope so she can win her second Rumble and take the title from Sky. Belair walked off. Kai said they can’t have Belair jeopardizing Bayley’s plan and Bayley needs to take care of Belair.

-Pretty Deadly was in the ring.

-Butch made his entrance and stopped at the top of the ramp. Patrick asked who Butch’s partner would be.

-Tyler Bate made his entrance to join Butch. Graves mentioned that fans of NXT know all about Bate. Patrick and Graves talked about the history between Butch and Bate.

(3) PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. BUTCH & TYLER BATE

Bate started with Wilson. Wilson took Bate down with a headscissors. Bate got free and transitioned to a headlock. Wilson fought out and Bate went through Wilson’s legs. Bate rolled Wilson up for a two count. Bate followed up with a dropkick. Prince tagged in and charged but Bate got his foot up and Prince went down. Butch tagged in and Bate jumped off Butch’s shoulders onto Prince. Butch took down Prince. Wilson hit the ring and Butch pulled at his fingers. Wilson went to the outside with Prince. Bate dove through the ropes as Butch hit a moonsault off the apron. Butch and Bate stood tall at ringside as Pretty Deadly was down. [c]

Pretty Deadly was in control. Butch fought of the corner with a kick to Wilson but Prince took Butch down. Butch landed a suplex on Prince. Bate and Wilson tagged in. Bate took down Prince and Wilson. Bate landed an uppercut on Prince in the corner then landed a knee lift on Wilson. He came off the second rope with an uppercut to Wilson and then slammed Prince. Bate landed a standing shooting star press on Prince. Bate put Wilson in the airplane spin and slammed him. Butch tagged in. Butch and Bate landed a kick followed by a double team move. They covered Wilson but Prince broke the count. Bate went for a dive but Prince landed a kick. Butch went to the top but Prince landed a kick and Wilson rolled Butch up for a two count. Butch pulled at Wilson’s fingers and tagged in Bate. Bate and Butch landed a double Tyler Driver and covered Wilson for the win.

WINNER: Butch & Tyler Bate in 8:00

-Butch and Bate celebrated in the ring. Patrick threw to a video package on L.A. Knight ahead of tonight’s Triple Threat Match. [c]

-They showed post card shots of Vancouver. After that, Patrick narrated news clippings of The Rock’s return on Monday. They touted Rock’s appearance as having over 171 million views.

-Nick Aldis was in the back. Ashante the Adonis appeared. He said he’s been struggling lately and he feels lost. Ashante said he’s a starving dog and he’s been ready. He said he wants an opportunity. Aldis said he doesn’t feel sorry for Ashante and Aldis said he has some ideas for him. Ashante looked intrigued.

-Graves and Patrick hyped some matches for next week including Bayley against Belair, Waller against Grimes, and Wilde and Del Toro against Angel and Humberto.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance.

-Randy Orton made his entrance. All three men were in the ring and ready as Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

(4) A.J. STYLES vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. RANDY ORTON – Winner Receives Undisputed WWE Championship Match at Royal Rumble

The match was in progress as they came back from break. Orton chopped Knight and took him to the corner. Styles joined in and then stomped away at Orton. Knight took Styles away and chopped away at him. Knight whipped Styles hard into the corner. Aldis looked on from ringside. Styles landed a punch on Knight. Knight clotheslined Styles over the top and to the floor. Orton knocked knight to the floor. Orton dropped to the outside and went after Knight. Knight fought back with an elbow to the gut. Knight slammed Orton into the announce table. Styles broke it up. Knight grabbed Styles and slammed him into the announce table repeatedly. Orton came up behind Knight and slammed him on the announce table. Orton lifted Styles and slammed him on the announce table next. Orton went back to Knight and slammed him on the announce table again. Orton turned his attention to Styles and went for another slam but Styles got free and slammed Orton onto the announce table. Styles tossed Knight into the ring steps. Styles turned back to Orton and threw him into the ring. Styles set up for a springboard but Orton chopped him down. Orton set up Styles and delivered the hanging DDT. Orton kicked Styles over and the crowd chanted Orton on. Orton measured Styles and set up for the RKO. Knight pulled Orton to the outside and tossed him into the steps. Styles came over the top rope with a dive and took Knight down. All three men were down on the outside as the show cut to break. [c]

Styles and Knight were in the ring. Styles delivered a snapmare followed by a sliding forearm. Orton was hobbled at ringside and he climbed on the apron. Styles punched at Orton and knocked him back to the floor. Knight went after Styles but Styles reversed a whip and delivered a knee to the gut of Knight. Styles taunted Knight. Styles delivered a back suplex and covered Knight for a two count. Orton tried to enter the ring but Styles caught him with a kick and knocked him back to the outside. Styles dropped to the outside and chopped Orton. Styles tossed Orton into the barricade. Styles yelled at Orton and slammed him into the steps. Styles turned the corner and climbed on the apron. Knight went after Styles but Styles went for a sunset flip. Knight countered into a cover. Knight landed a jawbreaker that knocked Styles into Orton who landed a punch. Knight stayed on the attack and stomped away at Styles in the corner. Orton went after Knight but Knight landed punches before he took Orton down with a Russian Leg Sweep. Knight landed a knee on Styles in the corner. Knight gave Styles a backdrop. Orton took Knight down with a punch. Orton followed up with a snap slam. Styles charged Orton but Orton took him down with another snap slam. Orton measured Knight and went for an RKO but Knight countered into a BFT. Knight made the cover but Styles held up the ref to stop the count. Styles and Knight traded shots. Styles took the advantage and landed a series of strikes but Knight answered with a knee. Styles took Knight down with a Pele Kick. Styles slammed Knight. Styles went to the apron and hit a springboard 450 splash. Styles made the cover and Knight kicked out at two. Knight was bleeding from the forehead. Styles punched away at the cut. Styles set up for a Styles Clash. Orton appeared and Styles saw him. Styles shoved Knight out of the ring. Styles caught Orton coming in and landed a shot. Styles set up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton countered into an RKO. Orton made the cover but Knight pulled the ref out of the ring to stop the count. All three men were down in the ring.

WINNER: No Contest in 15:00

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance on the stage with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. They walked toward the ring. They stopped at the end of the ramp and Reigns sent Sikoa. Sikoa hit the ring and attacked. Reigns and Jimmy followed. Sikoa and Jimmy were on the outside with Orton. Sikoa got the steps and hit Orton with them. Jimmy took the cover off the announce table. Reigns was in the ring with Styles. Reigns stood over Styles and posed before he hit him with a powerbomb. Reigns asked who was next. Sikoa and Jimmy rolled a bloody Knight into the ring. Reigns measured Knight and hit him with a Superman Punch. Reigns taunted Knight and then hit him with a spear. Jimmy tossed Orton into the ring. Sikoa was in the ring with Reigns. Sikoa looked down at Orton. Sikoa lifted Orton and held him for Reigns. Reigns charged and they delivered a Spike and Spear to Orton. Aldis went to Heyman on the outside. Aldis told Heyman to let Reigns know it will be a Fatal Four Way at the Royal Rumble.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Reigns had been taking the beat down and getting his comeuppance for a few episodes now, so this had to be coming at some point. The beat down was really good stuff and another in the line of good Bloodline beat downs. Aldis’ demeanor when he told Heyman about the four way was spot on. Aldis is doing a great job in his role and his reactions during this whole segment were great. Aldis never panicked or showed concern because he had a plan for if this happened. On the other side of that, Heyman’s reaction as Reigns celebrated was perfect. Heyman knows that Reigns is very pleased with himself right now and thinks he solved the problem. However, Heyman has to let him know that this didn’t accomplish what Reigns wanted and the outcome is actually worse than it could have been. Heyman conveyed that perfectly and the segment was shot very well with Reigns’ celebration with the title in the background. Really good stuff. I don’t know how I feel about the four way, but it makes sense given the circumstances and it keeps Orton and Knight out of the Rumble. Knight and Orton would have certainly gotten major reactions and may have had fans hoping they would win. That could be a major part of the reason that WWE decided to go with the four way over the one on one match between Orton and Reigns. Overall, a really good episode with a strong closing segment. Good way to kick off the year.)