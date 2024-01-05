VIP AUDIO 1/5 – The Fix Mailbag + WrestleKingdom review (pt. 3 of 3): Favorite wrestling arenas? How good was Owen Hart’s heel run? Could MJF show up at Rumble? Are AEW media scrubs useless? How to best feature Kenny Omega’s quirkiness? More (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Is MJF being removed from the AEW roster page on their website part of a storyline?
- Could WrestleMania be headlined by C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins The Rock-Roman Reigns, and possibly MJF-Cody Rhodes?
- Will the New Age Outlaws be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame some day as a tag team rather than as part of DX?
- Would it have been better if Shawn Michaels won the WWE Title directly from his friend Diesel (Kevin Nash) rather than Bret Hart in 1996?
- Whatever happened to Jason from Australia who used to cohost Wade Keller Post-shows?
- How good was Owen Hart’s heel run in the mid-’90s?
- Why does Tony Khan allow AEW wrestlers to dictate how they are utilized on TV as often as they do, such as with Miro, Andrade, Malakai Black, and Rush?
- Do the AEW and ROH “media scrums” have any value anymore? Why do legitimate journalists even bother participating at this point?
- Is Tony Khan’s sensitivity to criticism ultimately going to hinder AEW’s growth?
- How would Todd have used New Japan’s young rising stars at Wrestle Kingdom instead of how they were actually used?
- How does Jim Miller maintain staying power in UFC without PPV main events or championships in his long career?
- What is the best way for AEW to utilize Mark Briscoe in 2024?
- Was it wise to build ECW in its dying days around Justin Credible, Jerry Lynn, and Steve Corino as top heels?
- Who were the “main characters” of pro wrestling in 2023?
- Does Todd feel “The Exorcist” was a silly exorcism movie?
- How could Kenny Omega’s quirky personality be best framed to help him be the biggest star he can be and expand AEW’s audience?
- Might Triple H get rid of the two world title set up by having a unifying match at Summerslam later this year?
- What would Tony Khan’s therapist or psychologist say is the reason he keeps adding more meaningless title belts?
- Why doesn’t Christian Cage get mentioned as a backstage leader or mentor the way Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are?
- Thoughts on specific ways pro wrestling media carries themselves in person at events and on social media?
- Shouldn’t Adam Cole turning on MJF lead to MJF returning as a heel rather than a babyface since Cole’s friendship was the only thing that steered him toward being a babyface?
- What are Todd’s and Wade’s favorite wrestling arenas?
AND FINALLY…
- Todd’s full rundown of the New Japan Wrestle Kingdom event this week.
