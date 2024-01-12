VIP AUDIO 1/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-11-2006): Reaction to Edge-Lita sex skit on Raw including WWE receiving complaints, Dawn Marie sues WWE, Sting conference call, Angle, Styles (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 11, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

Backlash from Monday’s sex skit, notes on the Raw ratings

An update on Edge-Lita

Dawn Marie suing WWE

Reaction to the Sting conference call

Joey Styles taking heat

Batista’s reaction to the injury

Kurt Angle’s options as champ

And more

