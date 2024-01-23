FREE PODCAST 1/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss WWE’s Raw deal with Netflix from tons of angles including impact on fans, wrestlers, and AEW, plus The Rock joins TKO board (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from PWTorch. They discuss these topics:

WWE’s Raw deal with Netflix from tons of angles including impact on fans and wrestlers.

Examining various scheduling options for Raw and Smackdown as they likely shift days of the week.

Is today’s Netflix announcement good news or bad news for AEW?

The Rock joins TKO board and what it means and doesn’t mean.

And more.

