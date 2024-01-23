VIP AUDIO 1/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Interview with Dory Funk Jr.: Reaction to Edge/Lita sex show on Raw, safety for wrestlers, when are highspots most effective, insight into training wrestlers (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

His first guest is Dory Funk, Jr. Dory talks about training methods in wrestling, how injuries to wrestling stars happens too frequently, a universal training program that should be implemented across wrestling, what John Laurenaitis is looking for in a wrestler, heavyweight wrestlers vs. X Division wrestlers as wrestling draws, when highspots are effective, the basics of teaching wrestling, amateur wrestlers in WWE, Kurt Angle, the Edge & Lita sex show, giving back to the business, and much more.

