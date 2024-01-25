TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/25): Lilly’s report on Okada & The Guns vs. The System, Grace vs. Trinity, Nemeth’s in-ring debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 25, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-The show started with an “In Memory of Frank “Francisco Ciatso” Caiazzo, 1975-2024″ graphic.

-Recap video of last week’s show, including the incredible Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay match.

-“Cross the Line” opening video.

(1) CHRIS BEY (w/Ace Austin) vs. KEVIN KNIGHT

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees was shown in the crowd. After trading the advantage early, Knight missed a dive to the floor. Bey came back with one of his own. The action returned to the ring. Knight caught Bey with a crisp dropkick. Knight gave Bey a flying clothesline for a two count. Bey connected with a kick to the head. Knight kicked Bey and gave him a brainbuster. Bey kicked Knight and gave him an elbow drop from the ropes. Bey caught Knight with a cutter and got the pin.

WINNER: Chris Bey in 6:00.

The Grizzled Young Vets attacked ABC afterwards. The beat up Ace Austin. Bey made a comeback but was overwhelmed and laid out. Fans chanted “You suck!” The Vets taunted ABC before leaving.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun, athletic match to get the show off to a good start. I would like to see what these two could do with a longer amount of time. Post-match angle was a decent way to set up the tag team title feud.)

-Ash By Elegance promo. Lots of shots of Ash in a bikini. She is undeniable, irresistible and unforgettable. According to the voiceover guy. [c]

-Recap of Frankie Kazarian attacking Eric Young and turning heel from last week.

-Frankie said he would explain his actions next week. Rich Swann approached and asked him what was going on. Frankie said he was taking matters into his own hands. He said judging by Swann’s career lately, he suggested Swann do the same. Frankie walked off. AJ Francis approached and said he would be in Swann’s corner when Swann took on Joe Hendry. AJ said they met in the back of the plane years ago, but he rides first class now and Swann is still in the back. AJ told Swann that there’s room for another person next to him. Swann said he was good and walked off.

(2) DIRTY DANGO & OLEG PRUDIUS (w/Alpha Bravo) vs. DANTE KING & DAMIAN DRAKE

Bravo and Dango did mic work before the match. Dango sat in a chair on the ramp on the phone while Oleg did all the wrestling. Dango finally got in the ring on the phone and got the pin.

WINNERS: Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius in 2:00.

-Grizzled Young Vets promo. They said they conquered all of Europe and they are never going to stop. Santino Marella walked in and was angry with them. ABC interrupted but were held back by security. Santino made a two out of three series and the first team to get two wins will be the champion. He said it starts next week. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Kazuchika Okada and the Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley talked about being the backbone of TNA. Chris Sabin talked about facing The System. Okada said TNA will feel the Rainmaker tonight.

(3) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. TRINITY — TNA Knockouts Title match

Jade Chung did the in-ring introductions. Fans chanted “Knockouts!” Trinity was on offense early and put on the Star Struck, but Grace reached the ropes. Trinity chopped Grace. Trinity did the splits on Grace. Grace fought back. Grace gave Trinity a spinebuster. [c]

Grace escaped a neckbreaker and gave Trinity a Vader Bomb for a two count. Trinity kicked Grace in the head. Trinity sent Grace face-first into the mat. They fought on the top rope, Grace superplexed Trinity and got a two count. Fans chanted “TNA!” They traded strikes. Trinity gave Grace a full nelson bomb for a two count. Grace gave Trinity a spinning backfist. Trinity gave Grace a sunset flip, then they traded pinfall attempts. Trinity went for the Star Struck, but Grace reversed it and pinned Trinity.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 13:00.

Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans attacked Grace and Trinity after the match. Gisele Shaw ran in and attacked Grace and Trinity with the giant X. Evans and Vidal held Trinity while Shaw gave her a running knee. Shaw’s team gloated afterwards.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match that really picked up at the end. The post-match angle was effective in setting up future match-ups and setting up Shaw as the next heel challenger.)

-The System promo. Eddie Edwards said they are the standard bearers in TNA. Brian Myers said they would put an end to Okada tonight. Moose said they had to trust The System. [c]

-Josh Alexander promo. He talked about realizing his dream of stepping in a TNA ring and also beating Will Ospreay. He talked about what’s next but was interrupted by Alan Angels. Alan said he has a new talk show called “The Sound Check” and asked him to be on it. Alexander initially declined, but Alan asked him to give him a chance. Alexander finally agreed.

(4) NIC NEMETH vs. ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel)

Nemeth came out to a big reaction from the crowd. Nemeth took Wentz to the mat early. Hannifan talked about Nemeth’s collegiate wrestling career. Wentz went on offense. Nemeth caught Wentz with a dropkick and got a two count. Trey tripped Nemeth, which allowed Wentz to catch him with a flying knee that sent him out of the ring. Wentz dove on Nemeth on the outside. Trey choked Nemeth while the referee was distracted. They traded punches. Nemeth gave Wentz a series of clotheslines and a neckbreaker. Wentz rolled up Nemeth for a two count. Nemeth gave Wentz a DDT. Wentz caught Nemeth with a running knee and a full nelson slam for a two count. Nemeth hit the Zig Zag (or whatever they call it now) and got the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 8:00.

Steve Maclin ran in and attacked Nemeth immediately after the match. Nemeth made his own comeback and gave Maclin the Zig Zag.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent match that was pretty much what I thought it would be: a showcase to introduce Nemeth into the TNA scene. Wentz was a good first opponent and they worked well together.)

-Crazzy Steve promo. He said that he thought Tommy Dreamer was going to help him, but he only held him back. He said he would use the Digital Media Title to be a star in TNA. Rhino interrupted and said maybe he needed to teach Steve a lesson. He threw Steve against a wall. [c]

-Decay promo. They talked about being reborn at Hard To Kill. Havok said she returned to being a monster. Rosemary said they would do things their way. Well produced segment.

(5) MK ULTRA (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) vs. DANI LUNA & JODY THREAT

Masha and Dani started the match. Dani and Jody double teamed Masha. Dani suplexed Masha. Kelly tripped Dani from the outside to turn the tide of the match. Dani made a comeback and tagged Jody. Jody ran wild on MK Ultra. Kelly slammed Jody off the top rope. MK Ultra powerbombed Jody and Kelly pinned her.

WINNERS: MK Ultra in 4:00.

MK Ultra attacked Dani and Jody after the match. They powerbombed Dani.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match while it lasted. Good to see MK Ultra featured and back on the winning track. Dani and Jody worked well as a team.)

-Okada and the Motor City Machine Guns were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

Next week:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

-Frankie Kazarian explains his actions

-Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight

-ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets

(6) KAZUCHKA OKADA & THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. THE SYSTEM (Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards)

The fans cheered Okada loudly and chanted “Welcome back!” Okada touched the TNA logo. Everyone faced off at the start. [c]

Moose faced off with Okada for a quick exchange. Shelley and Eddie faced off next. Sabin worked on Eddie’s leg. The Guns double teamed Eddie. Okada also worked on Eddie’s leg. Myers kicked Shelley and threw him into the apron, behind the referee’s back. Myers tagged in and put Shelley in a chinlock. [c]

Eddie accidentally kicked Myers, allowing Shelley to make the hot tag to Sabin, who ran wild on The System. The Guns double teamed Eddie. Sabin gave Myers a cutter. Sabin accidentally kicked Shelley. Eddie gave Sabin a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Okada was knocked off the apron. Sabin gave a crossbody block to Eddie and Myers. Sabin gave Eddie a DDT. Fans cheered for Okada to get the tag and he did tag in. Okada gave Moose a DDT. Okada gave Myers a flatliner. Okada gave Moose a neckbreaker and got a two count.

Okada slammed Moose and gave him a flying elbow drop. He did his pose and hit the dropkick. Moose came back with a dropkick of his own. Okada and Moose were on the mat. Fans chanted for Okada. Eddie and Shelley tagged in. Eddie gave Shelley a backpack stunner for a two count. Fans chanted “F*** The System!” (which was bleeped). The Guns double teamed Eddie. Myers kicked Shelley in the head. Okada dropkicked Myers and clotheslined him. Shelley gave Myers the Shell Shock and got the pin.

WINNERS: Okada & The Motor City Machine Guns in 21:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good match that the fans were into all the way through. Having Okada in the match added prestige and took things up a notch. The System is gelling and has the makings of a solid top heel act. The Guns are still in top form.)

-After the sign off, a promo aired. Security guys were shown and a pair of feet were walking. A voiceover talked about change happening gradually and sometimes happening in a flash. He said TNA has gone through a change, gradually, years in the making. But now it was time for something immediate and ignited by the introduction of an X factor. Mustafa Ali appeared onscreen and he said “I’m Mustafa Ali and I approve this message.”

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another good show that followed last week’s action-packed episode. This feels like a promotion with momentum. The introduction of Nic Nemeth is coming along well and the fans are treating him as something special. The Knockouts Title match was good and segued into the next challenger. Speaking of the Knockouts, it looks like the tag team division is getting some attention after being on the back burner for awhile. The AJ Francis/Rich Swann angle has some intrigue. The main event was a crowd-pleaser, featuring the star power of Okada. It also continued the push of The System as the top heel act. I really like the addition of Mustafa Ali. An enjoyable show.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.