VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: Hopes for 2024, WWE Netflix deal, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The Deep Dive returns with a detailed look at the Netflix deal, with Rich Fann and Will Cooling giving their thoughts about what it means about Netflix’s position within the entertainment industry, what price WWE actually got from the streaming services, and how Raw might change when it debuts in its new home. They then turn to their hopes for 2024, which includes their thoughts on AEW’s TV deal, Cody Rhodes title hopes, new employer of Kazuchika Okada, and much more. The show is preceded by a brief introduction from Will about the breaking news of the lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

You can read Will’s article about the Netflix deal HERE.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO