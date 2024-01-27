News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) “Hardcore” Bob Holly reacts to Daniel Bryan’s poor push, insight into his Royal Rumble match against Lesnar ten years ago, thoughts on Batista as a rookie, more (124 min.)

January 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-24-2014), Wade Keller interviews “Hardcore” Bob Holly who expressed a passionate reaction to Daniel Bryan’s poor push, provided insight into his Royal Rumble match against Lesnar ten years ago, shared his thoughts on Batista as a rookie, reacts to the state of Hardcore Wrestling today, and much more including live caller questions and email questions.

