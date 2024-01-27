FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) “Hardcore” Bob Holly reacts to Daniel Bryan’s poor push, insight into his Royal Rumble match against Lesnar ten years ago, thoughts on Batista as a rookie, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-24-2014), Wade Keller interviews “Hardcore” Bob Holly who expressed a passionate reaction to Daniel Bryan’s poor push, provided insight into his Royal Rumble match against Lesnar ten years ago, shared his thoughts on Batista as a rookie, reacts to the state of Hardcore Wrestling today, and much more including live caller questions and email questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO