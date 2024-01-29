CM Punk likely off WrestleMania card due to injury in Royal Rumble, surgery expected

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Reports from WWE sources indicate C.M. Punk suffered a torn tricep at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night and will thus likely miss WrestleMania. An announcement could be made as soon as tonight on Raw after being evaluated today.

It’s not clear where in the match it occurred, as he had an extended stretch of action with Cody Rhodes at the end which he executed without an obvious issue. It appears it could have been when Cody tossed Punk at the very end and one of his arms caught on the bottom rope as he was tumbling to the floor. He appeared to favor his right arm as soon as he landed, although cameras cut away. He was briefly shown rubbing that arm at ringside as Cody celebrated.

Other reports indicate he injured it initially while taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. Punk was also slow getting up from a neckbreaker by Drew, but that could’ve just been selling. He finished the match, though, and executed several more moves after that including hoisting Drew over the top rope using his right arm and lifting Cody for his GTS twice.

This is a major setback for Punk and WWE. Punk dreamed of getting back to WrestleMania as a top star after a series of backstage controversies and injury setbacks during his tumultuous run in AEW. WWE will have to re-calibrate their WrestleMania plans, which presumably included a match against Seth Rollins for the World Hvt. Title, perhaps one-on-one or perhaps a three-way with Drew McIntyre.

Punk had been described as “a model employee” since his return to WWE, including extended time interacting with young wrestlers in NXT and not giving off any signs of being difficult or moody backstage at WWE events as was often the case, according to colleagues of his, during his time in AEW.