WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024 KICKOFF SHOW REPORT (1/27): Interviews with Heyman, Triple H, Ripley, panel with Booker T, Barrett, Rosenberg, Redmond, Jelly Roll

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024 KICKOFF REPORT

JANUARY 27, 2024

REPORT BY MIKE MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg

-Video package: Royal Rumble “By the Numbers”

-Jackie noted that we only know five participants in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Barrett claimed that you’d need at least ten women to throw Nia Jax over the top rope, and that there may not be enough women left in the ring to do that by the time she makes her entrance. Barrett and Jackie briefly discussed Rhea Ripley as a potential entrant and winner, then Booker interjected to say he was confused why nobody had mentioned Bianca Belair.

-A video was shown from “earlier today” where wade Barrett was enjoying a tropical beverage on a boardwalk. He said this locale was known for relaxation… 364 days out of the year, but not on the day of the Rumble. He indicated that he was going to enjoy multiple drinks before tonight’s show.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Rhea Ripley in the stands earlier in the day. Ripley said she was reminiscing about her victory at last year’s Rumble, and wondering who would pull off the win this year. She said if the winner challenges her at WrestleMania, they’d just be throwing away their opportunity. She told Kayla that she’d been there far too long, and it was time for her to leave. Kayla obliged.

-Video package: Fatal four-way Universal Championship match (Reigns vs. Orton vs. Styles vs. Knight)

-Booker said the four-way was possibly starring four potential future hall-of-famers. Peter highlighted how this is Knight’s second chance (since Crown Jewel) to win Reigns’s championship. Barrett added that Styles has a new, hard edge about him. As if under contractual obligation, Jackie reminded the world that Reigns can lose his championship without losing the match.

-Byron Saxton was backstage with Paul Heyman. Byron said Reigns’s back is against the wall, and asked what his mindset is tonight. Paul said that WWE no longer has a system set up for a championship dynasty. He claimed the company wants champion in, champion out, with new replica belts released along the way. He cited how Reigns pinned Daniel Bryan and Edge in his last multi-man match. He insisted that Reigns would head into WrestleMania as the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion.

-Booker’s interpretation of the interview was that Paul Heyman was more stressed, and less confident, than usual. Peter said he didn’t sense those nerves from Heyman. Booker said he’s been in these high-pressure situations before, and that people put on a game face to hide their tension. He added that LA Knight was looking to make a big moment tonight, and that it could come at the expense of Reigns. Jackie said that you can’t underestimate the danger of Randy Orton.

-Video clip: Kayla Braxton’s interview of Randy Orton on The Bump

-Video package: Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (United States Championship)

-Jelly Roll joined the Kickoff panel. He said this felt like a Led Zeppelin crowd from the 1970’s. When asked about the Owens vs. Paul match, Jelly Roll said Logan Paul was going to do something electrifying tonight, and would solidify himself in the sport. Barrett said there were some spots available in the men’s Rumble. Jelly Roll confirmed that he was here only as a fan, but Barrett was skeptical.

-Peter Rosenberg was shown wandering a back hallway with a microphone, and found Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Theory claimed that, for the first time in 30 years, tonight’s Rumble match would have two winners: Him and Waller.

-Peter found R-Truth, who was in a batting cage with several baseballs in his hands. Truth indicated he was trying to figure out how these balls open, so he could get additional spots in the Rumble match.

-Peter descended a flight of stairs and found CM Punk. Punk said he missed this place, and asked if that was too cheesy. Peter asked if Punk ever thought he’d be in another Rumble match. Punk said, “No, but that’s the great thing about life.” He said he is nervous, but he’s going to “make the butterflies fly in formation.” They shook hands, and Peter moved on. Punk came off as calm and likable.

-Peter walked down what he called a “weird little hallway,” which actually led to the event stage. He said the ramp is much shorter than last year as he walked past early-bird fans flanking the ramp.

-Video package: Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble

-Rhodes’s video concluded by highlighting Gunther’s hour-plus effort in last year’s Rumble, and how it came down to Gunther and Rhodes as the final two entrants in the match.

-Jackie threw to Kayla who was backstage with Triple H. She asked what was so special about the Royal Rumble. He indicated that it starts the road to WrestleMania. He also cited the 40,000 about to blow the roof off of the “Tampa Tropicana Field.” He finally got in some DX nonsense by repeatedly asking the crowd if they were ready.

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42