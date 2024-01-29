VIP AUDIO 1/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-25-2006) – TNA Impact Review: Sting bait and switch, who can rise in X Division, Christian’s Brokeback Mountain reference, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 25, 2006 episode reviewing TNA Impact’s TV show that week. PWTorch columnist James Caldwell was joined by Torch specialist Paul Madavi to discuss the Jan. 21 edition of TNA Impact in-depth. They discussed TNA’s bait and switch on Sting’s first TV appearance, why TNA needed to show more respect to its fans when trying to add new viewers, which of the mid-card X Division wrestlers could move to the top tier with Joe, Daniels, and Styles, the interplay between Daniels and Styles, the misuse of TV time involving the James Gang, the use of insider references in a demeaning way as part of a storyline, Monty Brown’s superb effort, Christian’s promo referencing Brokeback Mountain, the big picture leading into the next PPV, the positives of the show, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO