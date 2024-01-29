News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/29 – Greg Parks Outloud! In-person perspective from the Royal Rumble and the difficult last-second decision to attend (27 min.)

January 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter. This episode features his in-person perspective on the Royal Rumble and the difficult last-second decision to attend given the dark cloud from the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

