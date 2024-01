WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, January 29, 2024

Where: Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,459 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,840.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

C.M. Punk to appear

Royal Rumble fallout

