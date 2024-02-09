VIP AUDIO 2/9 – The Deep…Dive: Andy Quildan joins Will Cooling to talk about Vince McMahon, Will Ospreay, and High Stakes 2024 (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of The Deep…Dive, Will Cooling is joined by Andy Quildan of Revolution Pro Wrestling as he prepares to present Will Ospreay’s final independent match before he joins AEW.

*TRIGGER WARNING* The show begins by talking about Quildan’s perspective on the recent revelations about Vince McMahon and its parallels with Speaking Out. This conversation includes references to sexual abuse and sexual harassment.

They then discuss Ospreay’s experience of Speaking Out, what him signing with a major American promotion means, and eleven of his most memorable matches. They look ahead to High Stakes 2024, headlined by the long-awaited rematch of Ospreay and Michael Oku’s classic match two years ago. They also preview the rest of the Crystal Palace card, which features Zach Sabre Jr, Mustafa Ali, Shingo Tagaki, and many more.

You can watch High Stakes 2024 on 18th February HERE.

