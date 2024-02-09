VIP AUDIO 2/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania Kickoff Show review, predictions and preference for Reigns, D’Amore-TNA, Vengeance Day, Mercedez’s potential AEW impact, Stardom, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thoughts on last night’s WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff show including the lay of the land now compared to a week ago, whether the changes were wise to make, predictions and preferences on what Roman Reigns will ultimately be doing at WrestleMania, evaluating the execution, the roles of C.M. Punk, BIg E, Paul Levesque, and more.

The departure of Scott D’Amore from TNA.

A review of NXT Vengeance Day.

A review of this week’s NXT TV show including the latest with Trick Wiliams and Carmello Hayes.

A review of Monday’s Raw including the latest WrestleMania developments and Seth Rollins’s role.

A review of Wednesday’s Dynamite including Tony Khan’s announceme, thoughts on Mercedez Monet’s potential impact short and long term on both attendance and ratings, the Sting & Darby tag team title win and the post-match angle with the Young Bucks, and more.

The changes at the top of Stardom.

