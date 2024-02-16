VIP AUDIO 2/15 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Roman after WM40, McMahon family prior to Vince Jr., Punk’s injury, TK’s booking, who could replace Levesque, WWE Netflix, Mercedes, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Carlito’s apple
- C.M. Punk’s injury perhaps a blessing in disguise
- Vince McMahon lawsuit and sex trafficking allegations
- Undertaker’s reputation taking a potential hit from Vince friendship
- History of Jess McMahon and Vince McMahon Sr.
- WWE Netflix deal overseas
- Wade’s criticism of the Royal Rumble as a fair determinant of who headlines WrestleMania
- AEW in Savannah, Ga.
- Tony Khan’s booking taking AEW to the level of ROH’s potential market share
- Who are candidates to replace Paul Levesque if he steps down or is forced out some day?
- Who could manage Okada if he went to WWE?
- Tony Khan’s booking limitations
- Should AEW focus on a smaller number of wrestlers
- Will Mercedes Monet regret AEW due to the weak women’s division?
- Should AEW pick one supershow in the U.S. to bulld around each year?
- Will Ospreay in AEW
- Is AEW booking resembling WCW in 2000?
- What happens to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 40?
- Why did wrestlers have such disdain for Kevin Sullivan after taking over for Vince Russo?
- Who are future stars of Japan’s wrestling scene?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.