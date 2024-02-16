VIP AUDIO 2/15 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Roman after WM40, McMahon family prior to Vince Jr., Punk’s injury, TK’s booking, who could replace Levesque, WWE Netflix, Mercedes, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Carlito’s apple

C.M. Punk’s injury perhaps a blessing in disguise

Vince McMahon lawsuit and sex trafficking allegations

Undertaker’s reputation taking a potential hit from Vince friendship

History of Jess McMahon and Vince McMahon Sr.

WWE Netflix deal overseas

Wade’s criticism of the Royal Rumble as a fair determinant of who headlines WrestleMania

AEW in Savannah, Ga.

Tony Khan’s booking taking AEW to the level of ROH’s potential market share

Who are candidates to replace Paul Levesque if he steps down or is forced out some day?

Who could manage Okada if he went to WWE?

Tony Khan’s booking limitations

Should AEW focus on a smaller number of wrestlers

Will Mercedes Monet regret AEW due to the weak women’s division?

Should AEW pick one supershow in the U.S. to bulld around each year?

Will Ospreay in AEW

Is AEW booking resembling WCW in 2000?

What happens to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 40?

Why did wrestlers have such disdain for Kevin Sullivan after taking over for Vince Russo?

Who are future stars of Japan’s wrestling scene?

