VIP AUDIO 2/15 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Roman after WM40, McMahon family prior to Vince Jr., Punk’s injury, TK’s booking, who could replace Levesque, WWE Netflix, Mercedes, more (101 min.)

February 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Carlito’s apple
  • C.M. Punk’s injury perhaps a blessing in disguise
  • Vince McMahon lawsuit and sex trafficking allegations
  • Undertaker’s reputation taking a potential hit from Vince friendship
  • History of Jess McMahon and Vince McMahon Sr.
  • WWE Netflix deal overseas
  • Wade’s criticism of the Royal Rumble as a fair determinant of who headlines WrestleMania
  • AEW in Savannah, Ga.
  • Tony Khan’s booking taking AEW to the level of ROH’s potential market share
  • Who are candidates to replace Paul Levesque if he steps down or is forced out some day?
  • Who could manage Okada if he went to WWE?
  • Tony Khan’s booking limitations
  • Should AEW focus on a smaller number of wrestlers
  • Will Mercedes Monet regret AEW due to the weak women’s division?
  • Should AEW pick one supershow in the U.S. to bulld around each year?
  • Will Ospreay in AEW
  • Is AEW booking resembling WCW in 2000?
  • What happens to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 40?
  • Why did wrestlers have such disdain for Kevin Sullivan after taking over for Vince Russo?
  • Who are future stars of Japan’s wrestling scene?

