VIP AUDIO 2/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, pt. 1 of 2 (2-18-2006): What makes Vince McMahon tick, how much crazier he was acting, what the Raw brand says about Vince (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 18, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, pt. 1 of 2. They cover the Raw brand with several sidebars to other subjects including Chavo Guerrero’s feud with Rey Mysterio playing off of Eddie Guerrero’s death. Also, a discussion on what makes Vince McMahon tick these days, how much crazier he acts today than a few years ago and why and what that he says on the air is worth reading into.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO