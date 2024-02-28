VIP AUDIO 2/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-27-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: Boogeyman-JBL lose-lose situation, Rey’s push, Undertaker-Angle dynamic, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 27, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discuss Rey’s WrestleMania addition, the lack of continuity with the announcement, the pros and cons of the Cruiserweight division storyline, Hardy and Tatanka’s feeble connection, the pirate, Kristal’s random bikini appearance, the lack of hype for Undertaker-Angle, the possibilities for Saturday Night’s Main Event, the main event match, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO