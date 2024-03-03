VIP AUDIO 3/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-3-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Did Triple H have Cena’s best interest in mind during Raw segment, Michaels kissing Vince’s ass, Trish-Mickie angle, Edge-Foley, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part one of the Mar. 3, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include analysis of that week’s Raw including the Triple H-John Cena breakdown and whether Hunter had Cena’s best interests or WWE’s welfare in mind, the Trish-Mickie angle, Shawn Michaels kissing Vince McMahon’s ass, the Edge-Mick Foley segment, the latest thoughts on WrestleMania, and ten minutes of talk about typewriters, handwriting, anniversaries, gifts, second grade teachers, and more.

