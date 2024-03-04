VIP AUDIO 3/4 – The Fix Flashback (2-22-2017): Remembering Ivan Koloff and George Steele, latest Impact episodes, Pete Gas book review, Nia Jax, Prichard’s disputing Jerry Jarrett picked to take over for Vince if he went to prison, Doink’s legacy, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 22, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- Key segments from Raw and Smackdown
- A look at the latest TNA Impact TV shows
- Reaction to Paul Roma’s interview on Steve Austin’s podcast
- Remembering the careers of Ivan Koloff and George Steele
BOOK REVIEW…
- A 17 minute review of Pete Gas’s new book
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Nia Jax
- Bruce Prichard’s disputing Jerry Jarrett claim that Vince McMahon picked him to take over for him if he went to prison
- Doink’s legacy
- Best WWE segments along the lines of Festival of Friendship,
- A look back at Bellator and UFC last week with a review of Todd Grisham’s debut for UFC play-by-play and a look ahead to next weekend
