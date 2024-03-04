VIP AUDIO 3/4 – The Fix Flashback (2-22-2017): Remembering Ivan Koloff and George Steele, latest Impact episodes, Pete Gas book review, Nia Jax, Prichard’s disputing Jerry Jarrett picked to take over for Vince if he went to prison, Doink’s legacy, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 22, 2017 episode covering these topics:

Key segments from Raw and Smackdown

A look at the latest TNA Impact TV shows

Reaction to Paul Roma’s interview on Steve Austin’s podcast

Remembering the careers of Ivan Koloff and George Steele

BOOK REVIEW…

A 17 minute review of Pete Gas’s new book

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Nia Jax

Bruce Prichard’s disputing Jerry Jarrett claim that Vince McMahon picked him to take over for him if he went to prison

Doink’s legacy

Best WWE segments along the lines of Festival of Friendship,

A look back at Bellator and UFC last week with a review of Todd Grisham’s debut for UFC play-by-play and a look ahead to next weekend

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO