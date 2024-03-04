VIP AUDIO 3/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-4-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): WWE’s new Wellness Policy, Angle vs. Undertaker and how it could have ramifications on entire industry, Lashley, Jannetty, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 4, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, part two of two. Topics include:

WWE’s new Wellness Policy including drug testing

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

How the WWE Hall of Fame looks at this point.

Kurt Angle vs. Undertaker last night on Smackdown and how it could have ramifications for the entire industry.

Marty Jannetty, Animal and Matt Hardy, Finlay and Bobby Lashley, several other wrestling topics,

A preview of that night’s Duke-Carolina game being carried on several ESPN stations at the same time.

A little Oscar discussion.

