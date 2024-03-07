NXT Ratings Report (3/5): Roadblock special draws most viewers since Jan. 16 episode, year-to-year comparisons including ten-week average

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s (3/5) episode of WWE’s NXT program on USA Network, a “Rockblock” themed special episode, averaged 654,000 viewers, up from 570,000 the prior week and in line with the 660,000 ten-week average so far in 2024.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 624,000 viewers, and had a ten-week average to start the year of 612,000. So NXT this year is drawing better than last year so far.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, flat with last week’s 0.16 rating despite the viewership increase. Then ten-week demo rating average is 0.19.

One year ago this week it drew a 0.17 demo rating. The ten-week average to start 2023 was 0.14, so NXT is up in the key demo this year compared to last year.

