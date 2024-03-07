VIP AUDIO 3/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-7-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking Jannetty online tirade, WM main event, Listener Mail on Kevin Von Erich and Jay Lethal, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from March 7, 2006. Topics include:

Preview and analysis of TNA’s “Destination X.”

A major indy main event signed for WrestleMania weekend in Chicago

Marty Jannetty’s online tirade

Another hot WWE DVD compilation in the works

Ring of Honor’s top feud spilling over into another promotion

Pat’s Hot Five Stories including Candice Michelle’s big week, Stephanie McMahon drugging Shawn Michaels, and Smackdown’s great main event.

The Indy Lineup of the Week featuring Philadelphia’s crosstown wrestling rivalry.

Listener Mail on Kevin Von Erich and Jay Lethal.

And the hottest new segment in Tuesday wrestling audio as someone special drops by the “Newsmaker Hotline”!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

