AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (3/7): Okada’s debut with Bucks, Swerve-Joe-Cole, Ospreay vs. Fletcher, Christian on commentary, Darby and Jay White, Sting video package, more

Well, it’s the Dynamite after Revolution! Is that a thing? Will it be a thing after this episode? AEW has a golden opportunity to build on what was one of the company’s best PPVs in their history with a newly branded Dynamite. I think the goal for this episode is to have people talking about it for days to come, much like they have been since Sunday. I believe the company has done a good job the past few months, especially in the build to Revolution, and hopefully they can take that momentum and begin to thrive. Let’s see how it went!

HITS

SWERVE-JOE-COLE OPENER

I thought it was a good idea to have Swerve open the show to make sure he is still seen as a guy at the top of the card and worth investing in. Great job by Swerve to play the role of babyface, yet remain cool. Joe was Joe. He’s ALWAYS cool. While it will still take some time, if they want to make the Undisputed Kingdom important, it was a good idea to make them a part of this opening segment as well. I still have faith they can make something out of the UK, but again, it’s going to take some time and some good booking. (That means more beatdowns and reasons to take them seriously, so NO comedy).

Swerve also crushed it during the match with Taven and Bennett, looking smooth and wowing the crowd with his athleticism. Joe was Joe. He’s ALWAYS good. Nice showcase for those two where they did not look weak in any way in dispatching their opponents quickly. Swerve learned a valuable lesson turning his back on Joe after the match and I’m looking forward to what comes next between Swerve and Joe. It was a good choice to have Joe vs. Wardlow on TV next week and not stretching it out to a PPV, which was my fear.

THE BUCKS CHANNEL TONY KHAN

Being able to poke fun at yourself is an important trait to have as a human. Kudos to Tony Khan for allowing The Bucks to perfectly imitate his awkward “special announcements”. I thought it was well done. Plus it was a tease to something later in the show which is something they need to do more.

CHRISTIAN ON COMMENTARY

Normally a match with Killswitch facing Daddy Magic would be a quick showcase for the big man and forgettable. Christian did not let that happen with his brilliant performance on commentary. He sold himself and Killswitch, built up Daniel Garcia as a future star, lied about his victory on Sunday, insulted Excalibur, insulted Tony Schiavone, sent Nick Wayne in to do his dirty work, and professed his love for his ‘son’. That’s a solid day’s work. Oh, and he stole a car too!

THE COIN DROP — AND THE TURN!

Chills. I got chills when I heard the coin drop and Okada came out. I have been watching wrestling for 40 years and there is not much that can swerve me these days. They got me here. And I loved it. It just makes sense. Okada as a heel with the Bucks is perfect. It sets up a ton of options. With Will Ospreay a clear huge fan favorite, it would have been tough for Okada to find a role as a top of the card babyface. Now you put him with the Bucks and they can wreak havoc until Kenny Omega or someone else emerges as a worthy challenger. Then he can go after Ospreay at some point. You don’t need to rush anything. Game-changer!

OSPREAY VS. FLETCHER

Great match as you’d expect, but the main thing I took from this was further confirmation that Will Ospreay is a freakin star! He may not need an adjustment period for weekly television. His entrance is fire, his facial expressions are gold and he knows how to get the crowd going. He is everything this company needs. Oh, and he’ll likely have a match to remember at Dynasty with Bryan Danielson.

THE NEW “OPEN”

The new look open and music quickly won me over. Great choice of music to grab your attention immediately and the quick cuts got me fired up for the show.

STING VIDEO

The recap of Sting’s final match hit me in the feels 3 days later. Great job by the video production crew that put that together.

TONY SCHIAVONE TO THE BUCKS

“Great entrance after the ass-kicking you guys took on Sunday” — Bravo Tony!

DARBY & JAY WHITE

Nice follow up on Darby with some good emotion and Jay White was solid on the mic as usual. Since Darby is leaving for a bit, I’m hoping White wins their match next week. He needs it more.

MISS

OSPREAY FOLLOW-UP

After what Ospreay was able to accomplish at Revolution, it should not have taken over an hour into Dynamite to fully discuss him and the match. If he is going to be the top guy in your company, you need to make him a bigger deal and waiting that long to recap his match with Takeshita and tease ahead to the main event is not going to help accomplish that.

Well, mission accomplished!

What a show this was. A GREAT start to a new era and if they continue to produce shows like this and follow up on the stories they set up, it may not be long until AEW is back where they were with a chance to ascend higher.

