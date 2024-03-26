VIP AUDIO 3/26 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss news of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley finishing up in TNA, Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, Ash By Elegance finally gets a feud, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to discuss the news of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley finishing up in TNA, plus a review of last week’s TNA Impact TV show, which included a Knockouts Title match between Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz, Ash By Elegance finally gets a feud, and Crazzy Steve vs. PCO.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO