VIP AUDIO 3/26 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss news of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley finishing up in TNA, Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, Ash By Elegance finally gets a feud, more (48 min.)

March 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to discuss the news of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley finishing up in TNA, plus a review of last week’s TNA Impact TV show, which included a Knockouts Title match between Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz, Ash By Elegance finally gets a feud, and Crazzy Steve vs. PCO.

