VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: The ad-libbing freedom in WWE with Punk-Drew-Seth and Rock-Cody-Reigns, plus Evil, Jade, Stardom, Sami, Lord White, Strickland (86 min.)

March 26, 2024

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The ad-libbing freedom in WWE with C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollinhs and Rock-Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns, why it’s happening, who has the freedom and who doesn’t, and is everyone truly on board
  • What Swerve Strickland has to do to avoid getting lost in the mix of new stars
  • Mercedes Moné enters week three; how is it going so far and what’s coming up on Wednesday
  • WWE’s Women’s Division heading into WrestleMania including Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, more
  • The fallout from the Stardom split
  • Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Chad Gable
  • Motor City Machine Gunns and free agency
  • Lord White, Ugandan wrestling, and milkshake ducks
  • The insane stipulation potential of the Evil match coming up
  • Pro wrestlers and outside interests such as Jon Moxley-MMA and Kenny Omega-video gaming
