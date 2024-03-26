VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: The ad-libbing freedom in WWE with Punk-Drew-Seth and Rock-Cody-Reigns, plus Evil, Jade, Stardom, Sami, Lord White, Strickland (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- The ad-libbing freedom in WWE with C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollinhs and Rock-Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns, why it’s happening, who has the freedom and who doesn’t, and is everyone truly on board
- What Swerve Strickland has to do to avoid getting lost in the mix of new stars
- Mercedes Moné enters week three; how is it going so far and what’s coming up on Wednesday
- WWE’s Women’s Division heading into WrestleMania including Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, more
- The fallout from the Stardom split
- Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Chad Gable
- Motor City Machine Gunns and free agency
- Lord White, Ugandan wrestling, and milkshake ducks
- The insane stipulation potential of the Evil match coming up
- Pro wrestlers and outside interests such as Jon Moxley-MMA and Kenny Omega-video gaming
- And more!
