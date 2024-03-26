VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: The ad-libbing freedom in WWE with Punk-Drew-Seth and Rock-Cody-Reigns, plus Evil, Jade, Stardom, Sami, Lord White, Strickland (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

The ad-libbing freedom in WWE with C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollinhs and Rock-Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns, why it’s happening, who has the freedom and who doesn’t, and is everyone truly on board

What Swerve Strickland has to do to avoid getting lost in the mix of new stars

Mercedes Moné enters week three; how is it going so far and what’s coming up on Wednesday

WWE’s Women’s Division heading into WrestleMania including Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, more

The fallout from the Stardom split

Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Chad Gable

Motor City Machine Gunns and free agency

Lord White, Ugandan wrestling, and milkshake ducks

The insane stipulation potential of the Evil match coming up

Pro wrestlers and outside interests such as Jon Moxley-MMA and Kenny Omega-video gaming

And more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO