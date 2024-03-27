AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Where: Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Vidéotron

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,053 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,429.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland

Young Bucks vs. Private Party – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale (with Mercedes Mone on commentary) – 4-Way match (winner will get TBS title shot at AEW Dynasty)

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/20): Keller’s report on Kingston vs. Okada for AEW Continental Title, Christian vs. Copeland for TNT Title, Jericho vs. Hook, Mercdes talks

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Chris Jericho’s Fozzy announces 25th anniversary tour