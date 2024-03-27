VIP AUDIO 3/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-26-2006): WrestleMania 2 Retro Roundtable – Early context and insider insights on WWF Title tournament and full line-up of the three-city super show (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the WrestleMania 2 Retro Roundtable from March 26, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discuss the second year of the WrestleMania era, its historical context, the entire WrestleMania 2 event match-by-match, some sidebar stories about the various wrestlers and celebrities on the show, and more historical and insider context on the three-city event. In coming weeks, we will be covering the rest of the WrestleManias in Audio Roundtable discussions.

This is the second of our series of WrestleMania Retro Roundtable podcasts that we’ll be republishing on their 18th Anniversary Dates going forward here in the Vault.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

