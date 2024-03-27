VIP AUDIO 3/27 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Droste look back at WrestleMania X. Bret vs. Owen, Luger vs. Yokozuna, Razor vs. Shawn ladder match, Bret vs. Yokozuna, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Droste from the Top Rope Nation podcast returns to discuss WrestleMania X from Madison Square Garden. They talk about the construction of the show, which was unique to that time, and would a format like this have worked for this upcoming WrestleMania. They then run through the card, which featured two Match of the Year candidates in Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart and the first televised ladder match between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels. They don’t hold back discussing the garbage endings between Men on a Mission and the Quebecers and the abomination that was Lex Luger vs. Yokozuna. They end on a high note talking about the celebration of Bret Hart winning the WWF Championship and how the WWF always deferred to him rather than commit. They close out with “what-ifs.” What if the Undertaker wasn’t written off TV due to injury a few months earlier? Would he have gotten Bret’s spot? In addition, alternate scenarios for the WWF Championship besides Bob Backlund getting involved later in the year are floated.

