WWE WRESTLEMANIA PRIMER – NIGHT 2: Machado’s preview with predictions for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Iyo Sky vs. Bayley, Logan Paul vs. Orton vs. Owens

WrestleMania XL will be spread across two nights on April 6 and April 7, 2024. It will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The following is a preview of the second night with predictions…

Night 2

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Cody Rhodes tries to “finish the story” by winning the one major world championship his father, Dusty Rhodes never held.

When Cody Rhodes made his return to the WWE, he talked about how he wanted to win the WWE title to “finish” the story of the Rhodes family his father Dusty Rhodes started. Cody won the Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, Cody came up short thanks to interference from Roman Reigns’s family, the Bloodline. After an eventful year, Cody won the following Royal Rumble too. After a roadblock involving the Rock that culminate in the events of Night 1, Cody faces Roman Reigns. If Cody and Seth Rollins are successful Night 1, the Bloodline is barred from interfering in the match with their jobs possibly on the line. If Rock and Reigns are successful Night 1, the match would be “Bloodline rules” which means the Bloodline can do whatever they want.

Prediction and analysis: Whatever the stipulation, I expect Cody to finally dethrone Roman Reigns else there might be a legit riot.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre, World Heavyweight Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After Cody Rhodes chose to challenge Roman Reigns for his title, it was decided that the challenger for Seth Rollins’s World Heavyweight Championship would be decided in the Elimination Chamber match that was ultimately won by Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins and CM Punk don’t like each other very much and the two seem poised to have a confrontation. Punk got injured during the Royal Rumble and Drew took credit for taking Punk out. When Cody Rhodes had to choose his opponent for WrestleMania, he initially chose Rollins before pivoting to Reigns instead. Drew won the Elimination Chamber, earning the right to challenge Rollins. Rollins, however, allied with Cody and kept getting involved in his feud with the Bloodline which, at first, left Drew angry that he was not being taken seriously.

Drew had a story similar to Cody where both unceremoniously left the WWE, only to reinvent themselves and return as future championship contenders. Drew finally became champion by defeating the then unstoppable Brock Lesnar at the time, only this happened in an empty building as the Covid shutdown was going on. Drew’s chance at getting that moment again was lost when the Bloodline interfered and cost him the match. Now, all he cares about is holding the title aloft at WrestleMania in front of a crowd, so he doesn’t care if Rollins isn’t taking him seriously.

Unfortunately for Drew, his calling out of Punk has led Punk to announce that he will be joining the commentary team for this match.

Prediction and analysis: While the babyface/heel alignments don’t match up, I’m hoping Drew wins only to have Damien Priest cash in the Money in the Bank immediately afterward. I’m expecting Punk’s involvement to further Drew’s feud with Punk too.

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley, WWE Women’s Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After Bayley won the Royal Rumble, she intended to challenge Rhea Ripley for Rhea’s title, but Bayley overheard her Damage CTRL faction mates, WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky. Asuka, and Kairi Sane conspiring against her so Bayley chose Iyo instead.

Bayley put together a faction called Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky and terrorized the women’s division. While it seemed like Bayley was taking advantage of her teammates to further her career, she was apparently genuinely supportive of Iyo Sky when Iyo won the WWE Women’s Championship. The group, however, began to act colder towards Bayley. It became more obvious that Bayley was being pushed to the outskirts of the group when they added their formal rival Asuka and later a returning Kairi Sane without Bayley’s input. Thinking things would go back to normal if they all held titles, Bayley resolved to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Rhea Ripley for Rhea’s title. However, Bayley overheard Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi plotting against her in Japanese, but Bayley had picked up enough of the language to get the gist of what they were saying. So, Bayley chose Iyo as her WrestleMania opponent which immediately got her attacked by her former faction. At first it seemed Dakota Kai was on Bayley’s side, but it was a swerve and Dakota betrayed Bayley too.

Prediction and analysis: With Jade Cargill getting involved in this Damage CTRL business, it is likely that Iyo retains if they are planning to go with Jade sooner rather than later. However, it is possible that Jade feuds with Bianca Belair while a victorious Bayley goes on to face Tiffany Stratton.

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, WWE United States Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Who does not want to punch Logan Paul in the face?

Logan Paul won the WWE United States Championship from Rey Mysterio by using brass knuckles. Kevin Owens got a title shot at Logan and was able to wrest away the brass knuckles, but the referee caught Owens trying to use them, earning him a disqualification. Kevin Owens wanted another shot at Logan, but Logan denied him. They found themselves face to face again in the Elimination Chamber but were both eliminated by Randy Orton. Logan faked an injury and used the opening it created to hit Orton with the brass knuckles with led to Orton’s elimination. With both Owens and Orton having issues with Logan, it was decided that Logan will have to defend his title in a triple threat match.

Prediction and analysis: My rule of thumb is the champion retains in multi-man matches unless the goal is to spare the champion taking a loss because they are set to move up the card.

L.A. Knight vs. A.J. Styles

Story in a nutshell: AJ Styles attacked LA Knight because he thinks LA took his spot while he was out with an injury.

I looked like AJ Styles was getting into position to get a title shot at Roman Reigns, but an injury sidelined him. At the same time, LA Knight had captured the fans imagination and was met with a groundswell of support which led to him getting a title shot at Reigns. As usual, Bloodline shenanigans cost LA the match. LA confronted the Bloodline over it, but AJ Styles attacked him. AJ believe that LA “stole” the run and spotlight that was meant for him.

Prediction and analysis: I’m expecting LA Knight to win this.

Bobby Lashley & Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. Karrion Kross & Akam & Rezar, Philadelphia Street Fight match

Story in a nutshell: Bobby Lashley recruited Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to form the Pride and were soon attacked by Karrion Kross and his new faction the Final Testament for… reasons, I guess?

Bobby Lashley recruited Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, telling them that if they cut out the goofiness, Lashley can make them winners. They ended up losing a lot. Karrion Kross then picked a fight with Lashley and revealed that he had recruited the Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering) into a new faction called the Final Testament. They have been fighting each other ever since.

Prediction and analysis: The Pride wins. Sure, why not?

