VIP AUDIO 4/22 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Wolf look back at WCW Spring Stampede ‘94. Sting vs. Rude, Austin vs. Muta, Flair vs. Steamboat, more (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch VIP subscriber David Wolf joins Frank Peteani to discuss WCW Spring Stampede 1994, a show in which WCW was on the brink of a major change with the potential signing of Hulk Hogan. The entire card was reviewed, which included “Stunning” Steve Austin vs. The Great Muta for the U.S. Championship, Sting vs. “Ravishing” Rick Rude for the WCW international Championship (a confusing title to explain), and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat challenging heel-ish Ric Flair for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. They talk about the frustration of bad finishes in the title matches even though the show was overall enjoyable, and a comparison of Wade Keller’s star ratings as opposed to Dave Meltzer’s in the Observer. Many sidebar topics are discussed throughout the podcast including comparisons to this week’s AEW Dynasty PPV and AEW in general, what-ifs like would Steve Austin had been a big star in WCW had Hulk Hogan not arrived, comparisons of Steamboat vs. Flair on this show to their Chi-Town Rumble match from 1989, expectations for wrestling TV/PPVs in 1994 vs. today, and much more.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

