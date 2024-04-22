VIP AUDIO 4/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-19-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Smackdown ratings doldrums, WWE signs big-name indy wrestler, TNA debuts, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Apr. 19, 2006. Topics include:

Plans for the next TNA DVD release

WWE brings Smackdown to the Middle East

ROH management reconciles with a TNA wrestler

WWE’s plans for its newest well-known acquisition

Another women’s promotion kicks off

Some big indy shows taking place in the Northeast this spring.

God fighting back against Vince McMahon

Next week’s big Smackdown main event

Ring of Honor’s big Philadelphia show

Sunday’s big all-cage TNA extravaganza.

The Indy Lineup of the Week features former NWA Tag Team Champions squaring off in a steel cage and “Ugandan” Giant Kamala

A scene from the cutting room floor of WWE Raw

Listener Mail on Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Samoa Joe and God

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

