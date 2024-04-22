VIP AUDIO 4/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-19-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Smackdown ratings doldrums, WWE signs big-name indy wrestler, TNA debuts, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Apr. 19, 2006. Topics include:
- Plans for the next TNA DVD release
- WWE brings Smackdown to the Middle East
- ROH management reconciles with a TNA wrestler
- WWE’s plans for its newest well-known acquisition
- Another women’s promotion kicks off
- Some big indy shows taking place in the Northeast this spring.
- God fighting back against Vince McMahon
- Next week’s big Smackdown main event
- Ring of Honor’s big Philadelphia show
- Sunday’s big all-cage TNA extravaganza.
- The Indy Lineup of the Week features former NWA Tag Team Champions squaring off in a steel cage and “Ugandan” Giant Kamala
- A scene from the cutting room floor of WWE Raw
- Listener Mail on Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Samoa Joe and God
