VIP AUDIO 6/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Don-Liv, AEW for Sickos, Shawn Michaels leaning into absurdity, Ricochet’s future, Dax’s injury, Bloodline, more (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- What did Tony Khan mean that AEW is booked for sickos, and was it a mistake?
- Latest developments with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day overall
- Shawn Michaels leaning into the youth and absurdity of NXT and social media
- Ethan Pages role in NXT and is he being pushed more because AEW arguably underutilized him?
- Ricochet’s next move, the pros and cons of AEW vs. WWE, and how Bron Breakker fits in.
- Dax Harwood’s tweet about hiding his injury, Disco Inferno’s ignorant response
- The further progress of Bloodline 2.0 including Paul Heyman’s changing demeanor, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga characters, a possible addition of Hikuleo, and the trajectory of the entire story
- Iyo Sky vs Itami Hayashishita in Marigold in July
