News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Don-Liv, AEW for Sickos, Shawn Michaels leaning into absurdity, Ricochet’s future, Dax’s injury, Bloodline, more (80 min.)

June 11, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • What did Tony Khan mean that AEW is booked for sickos, and was it a mistake?
  • Latest developments with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day overall
  • Shawn Michaels leaning into the youth and absurdity of NXT and social media
  • Ethan Pages role in NXT and is he being pushed more because AEW arguably underutilized him?
  • Ricochet’s next move, the pros and cons of AEW vs. WWE, and how Bron Breakker fits in.
  • Dax Harwood’s tweet about hiding his injury, Disco Inferno’s ignorant response
  • The further progress of Bloodline 2.0 including Paul Heyman’s changing demeanor, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga characters, a possible addition of Hikuleo, and the trajectory of the entire story
  • Iyo Sky vs Itami Hayashishita in Marigold in July

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024