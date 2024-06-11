VIP AUDIO 6/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Don-Liv, AEW for Sickos, Shawn Michaels leaning into absurdity, Ricochet’s future, Dax’s injury, Bloodline, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

What did Tony Khan mean that AEW is booked for sickos, and was it a mistake?

Latest developments with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day overall

Shawn Michaels leaning into the youth and absurdity of NXT and social media

Ethan Pages role in NXT and is he being pushed more because AEW arguably underutilized him?

Ricochet’s next move, the pros and cons of AEW vs. WWE, and how Bron Breakker fits in.

Dax Harwood’s tweet about hiding his injury, Disco Inferno’s ignorant response

The further progress of Bloodline 2.0 including Paul Heyman’s changing demeanor, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga characters, a possible addition of Hikuleo, and the trajectory of the entire story

Iyo Sky vs Itami Hayashishita in Marigold in July

