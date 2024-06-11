VIP AUDIO 6/11 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Jordynne Grace on NXT Battleground, current state of TNA, Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian, Against All Odds preview (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to discuss Jordynne Grace wrestling on NXT Battleground and the current state of TNA. Then they review last week’s episode of Impact TV, which featured a main event of Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian. They conclude with a preview of the upcoming Against All Odds TNA+ special.

